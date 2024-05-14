Ricoh first offered its video and web conferencing business suite, Unified Communication System (UCS), in August 2011, enabling users to start a conference by simply powering on and pressing a button. To Ricoh’s delight, the following years saw a rapid increase in the number of business users, and workload soared.

“UCS is very much a delay-sensitive service,” says Naoki Umehara in Ricoh’s Cloud Platform Department. “The closer our data center locations are to our users, the higher the video and audio quality we can provide. We had only two data centers, in the United States and Japan, and it became challenging to provide stable services as the number of UCS users was increasing worldwide."

Ricoh’s infrastructure consisted of virtual machines on VMware vSphere in a private cloud hosted at the two data centers and managed using VMware vCenter Server. As service demand increased, the company began to experience problems with outages caused by hardware failures.

“Our foremost priority is to provide a super-stable, high-quality service that is available 24/7. UCS is used for global business video and web conferences, and ensuring always-on service delivery is essential,” says Naoki Umehara.

To build resilience and maintain quality, Ricoh planned to add a further data center, in Australia. However, there were concerns about latency, given the distance to the US and Japan, and about the cost of operating data centers in multiple locations.