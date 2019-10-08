Yes. Your billing and credit card information is used for account security and verification purposes when you register your account. You’re set up with a Pay-as-you-go account, and you can access the full IBM Cloud catalog, including all Free and Lite plans. You receive a USD 200 credit to help get you started, which can be used on IBM Cloud products in your first 30 days. You pay only for billable services that you use, with no long-term contracts or commitments.