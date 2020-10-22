Containers on IBM Cloud

With container services from IBM, built on open source technologies like kubernetes, you can facilitate and accelerate your journey to the cloud in a fast and safe way. Use the IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery service to build and deploy your containerized applications in the cloud. Orchestrate your containers with Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud or IBM Cloud® Kubernetes service or use IBM Cloud® Code Engine, a fully managed, serverless platform, to focus on writing code, not managing infrastructure. IBM Cloud has the container solution to meet your needs.