Quid Informatica SpA

For the company, renamed Prexta to emphasize its new business direction, the choice of the Qinetic SaaS offering was a natural one. The company was able to adopt the new solution within just six months, and was immediately operational thanks to the service delivery on IBM Cloud.

Existing on-premises components for managing the original EuroCQS products have been augmented by the addition of the new Personal Loan component, which is linked to both the administrative systems and the digital services already present in the company. Since the go-live, Qinetic has made it possible to add digital services that were not previously available and to easily integrate further initiatives from Prexta.

Qinetic supports all technical forms of consumer credit (finalized loans, APE, CQS, TFS, Peer2Peer Lending, and so on), which could be immediately activated if Prexta decides to sell these products through the new platform.

In addition to the flexibility offered by the Qinetic platform to support ongoing changes in the business, Quid offers Prexta an end-to-end service that includes the management of application infrastructure, operational processes, monitoring and security of data residing in the cloud.

That’s not all: Quid also manages application development through DevOps, provides application management services, and is the focal point for all incident handling, including support issues involving other vendors and services.

Thanks to the full adoption of DevOps protocols and the presence of a dedicated Service Manager focused on solving both existing and emerging challenges, the customer has more control over fixes and releases than with an on-premises solution.