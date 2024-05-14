Daniel Pfeifer, Head of Consulting—Development at RedBridge, takes up the story: “It’s all too easy for organizations to get stuck in a rut when it comes to application development. This large European bank was a typical example. They were building services on top of a landscape that was up to 15 years old in some parts.”

He continues: “The infrastructure team would get updated apps thrown over the wall to them and they would work in isolation to put them into production. Lead times were as much as nine months.”

With the organization facing competitive pressures to innovate faster, it called in RedBridge to help assess the scale of the challenge. The RedBridge consultant quickly identified that a root-and-branch change was required.

“Your developers are responsible for keeping your services fresh and appealing,” comments Pfeifer. “If they’re not happy with their toolset or processes, then you’re stifling their productivity. Together with the bank, we decided it was time to introduce agile DevOps principles with the modern technology to match.”