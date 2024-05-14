For many companies, success can bring growing pains. As OS systems AG (OS systems) captured new business for its cloud services environment, it encountered challenges with scalability.

Marc Ott, CEO at OS systems, begins: “We were victims of our own success. New customers were coming to us for onboarding, while our existing clients’ environments were growing fast, which increased the demand on our IT infrastructure dramatically.”

OS systems provides cloud services to companies from a wide range of industries. Some of its customers operate highly time-critical operations, where any delays could have significant consequences.

“We support complex medical imaging equipment for some of our healthcare clients,” says Ott. “They generate huge amounts of data that must be accessible reliably and quickly, or else patient outcomes could be affected. Another client uses our cloud to provide ERP SaaS solutions to their customers. Slow performance or data loss simply cannot be tolerated. As a result, we assess our IT infrastructure continually to ensure it can support agreed service levels. We discovered that our storage platform was struggling to keep up with demand.”

To maintain or improve its position in the marketplace, it isn’t enough for OS systems to provide consistent performance to its cloud services customers. The company must also offer competitive pricing, which makes maximizing operational efficiency a high priority.

“The more complex the IT infrastructure underpinning our cloud services is to manage, the more costs we have to pass onto our customers,” comments Ott. “We wanted a simple, modern, and reliable storage solution that could support the next phase of our cloud business.”