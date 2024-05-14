Höganäs Borgestad AB

Refractory materials are resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, and chemical attack, and retain their strength and form at high temperatures. Industries including steel production and cement manufacturing depend on meticulously produced refractory materials to build production lines that can withstand extreme conditions and keep workers safe. As a result, for organizations such as Höganäs Borgestad, which designs, creates, and delivers refractory solutions, there is no room for error.

Jonas Dahlgren, CIO at Höganäs Borgestad, explains, “Developing refractory materials is an art that takes in a range of factors such as material composition, grain size, density, thermal conductivity, permeability, abrasion resistance and thermal expansion. Over the last two centuries, Höganäs Borgestad has refined its expertise in this area to build up a customer base in more than 70 countries.”

About two years ago, Höganäs Borgestad made the strategic decision to merge all the companies within its group under one common brand—a move that would help it communicate to customers more clearly and unlock new internal efficiencies. As part of this transformation, the organization began consolidating the IT systems used by operations in different countries.

“We wanted to make it easier for teams in five different countries to collaborate by providing centralized IT,” comments Dahlgren. “We also saw an opportunity to reduce costs and complexity. To achieve these goals, we faced some challenges. For example, in Norway, we were using a cloud ERP service, while in other countries we had various different on-premises ERP systems. To bring them all together on one platform, we had to build a versatile, high-performance IT infrastructure.”

Höganäs Borgestad was determined to find a technology solution that would meet not only its current requirements, but also its future needs. Dahlgren elaborates, “It was important to us that any new systems we bought were easy to scale, as we’ve learned that lesson the hard way. Performance and stability were also top of our priority list.”