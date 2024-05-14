To kick-start the e-government initiative, the agency turned to its trusted IBM Platinum Business Partner, PowerM. Working closely with stakeholders from the agency, PowerM proposed a new solution based on Cloud Pak for Applications —which provides cloud-native development and modernization options while maintaining support for existing applications. It includes IBM WebSphere Liberty—a modern, standards-based runtime designed for modernizing existing applications.

Walid Largou, Solutions Architect at PowerM, says: “One of the top drivers for our client was security. As a government entity, it’s vital that all core systems are patched against the latest information security vulnerabilities. With IBM WebSphere Liberty, the agency gets a fast, modular runtime that’s optimized for today’s API architectures and easy to manage. And thanks to IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition, we can continue to run existing applications without modernization.”

As the first step, PowerM performed a thorough audit of the government agency's existing IBM WebSphere platform, and created a complete inventory of all the applications running on each x86 server. Based on this report, the Business Partner helped the organization build an effective action plan to begin moving its applications to the new IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition environment, running on an IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper III server.

“By combining the latest IBM WebSphere Liberty solutions alongside existing WebSphere workloads, all on a highly secure and open server platform based on IBM LinuxONE, we enabled the agency to strengthen its cyber-security stance while shrinking the operational costs associated with the previous x86 environment,” recalls Walid Largou.

The introduction of WebSphere Liberty will also help reduce operational costs through its “zero migration” feature. This enables organizations to move up to the latest version of Liberty without having to change application code or configuration—avoiding the delay and expense of planning and risk-mitigation exercises. When new capabilities are introduced that might require an organization to migrate existing applications, Liberty continues to provide the previous code features alongside the new ones. Organizations can therefore update their Liberty environment and enjoy the latest runtime advantages without migrating all applications. Later—when they’re ready to take advantage of the latest APIs—they can separately update their server configurations and applications.

The government agency has now consolidated several x86 servers into a single IBM LinuxONE server with Integrated Facility for Linux [IFL] processors, virtualized with KVM. Walid Largou adds: “This was the first IBM LinuxONE deployment in the whole of Morocco, and it has significantly improved operational cost-efficiency for this government agency.”