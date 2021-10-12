What is Knative?

Kubernetes automates and schedules the deployment, management and scaling of containers—lightweight, executable application components that combine source code with all the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run the code in any environment.

Containers allow application components to share the resources of a single instance of an OS, in much the same way that virtual machines (VMs) allow applications to share the resources of a single physical computer. Smaller and more resource-efficient than VMs and better suited to the incremental release cycles of Agile and DevOps development methodologies, containers have become the de facto compute units of modern cloud-native applications. Companies that use containers report other benefits, including improved app quality, greater levels of innovation and more:

As cloud-native development becomes more popular and containers proliferate an organization, Kubernetes’ container orchestration capabilities, which include scheduling, load balancing, health monitoring and more, make that proliferation a lot easier to manage. However, Kubernetes is a complex tool that requires developers to perform or template many repetitive tasks, such as pulling application source code from repositories, building and provisioning a container image around the code and configuring network connections outside of Kubernetes using different tools. Incorporating Kubernetes-managed containers into an automated continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/DC) pipeline requires special tools and custom coding.

Knative eliminates this complexity with tools that automate these tasks from within Kubernetes. A developer can define the container's contents and configuration in a single YAML manifest file, and Knative does the rest, creating the container and performing the network programming to set up a route, ingress, load balancing and more. Knative also offers a command line interface, Knative CLI that allows developers to access Knative features without editing YAML files.