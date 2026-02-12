What is DevOps monitoring?

DevOps monitoring uses telemetry (metrics, logs and traces) and event data to gather feedback that helps drive full-stack observability, proactive issue detection and faster software delivery in DevOps pipelines

DevOps monitoring tools provide deep visibility into the entire software development process, from coding and building to deployment and optimization. They track the health and performance of infrastructure, network components, applications, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, application programming interfaces (APIs) and dependencies to improve software products and the way they’re delivered.

While monitoring and observability—the ability to understand a complex system’s internal state based on external outputs—are often considered distinct disciplines, monitoring efforts often support observability, especially in DevOps environments. Observability practices, which can include DevOps monitoring, help explain why systems behave a certain way, especially in microservices and cloud-native architectures. Often, enterprises rely on advanced monitoring platforms to achieve observability, and observability platforms help guide their monitoring strategies.

Ultimately, advanced monitoring platforms enable DevOps teams to take advantage of comprehensive issue detection and remediation capabilities, so they can build streamlined, highly scalable software applications and deliver seamless customer experiences.