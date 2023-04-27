What is mean time to repair (MTTR)?

Mean time to repair (MTTR) is calculated by taking the total repair time resulting from a particular failure and dividing it by the total number of repairs that are performed during a specific period. The MTTR formula is:

MTTR = Total time spent on repairs / Number of repairs

To get an accurate measurement of MTTR, it's important to track the amount of time it takes to detect the failure. And the time spent diagnosing the issue and the time it takes to repair the problem. This can help organizations identify areas where they need to improve their processes and reduce the time it takes to repair equipment or systems, ultimately increasing their availability and reliability.

Let's say a company's manufacturing line experienced mechanical failures that resulted in three hours of repair time before the issue was resolved. During the same month, there was a total of two repairs made to the equipment due to various issues.

To calculate the MTTR for the manufacturing line during that month, we would use the formula:

Since MTTR means “total time spent on repairs” divided by “number of repairs.”

MTTR = 3 hours / 2 repairs

MTTR = 1.5 hours

So, the MTTR for that month for the manufacturing line would be 3 hours. By tracking MTTR across normal operations, the company can identify trends, improve their repair processes and reduce downtime, ultimately improving their bottom line.