What is AIOps?

AIOps can incorporate a range of AI strategies and features, including data output and aggregation, algorithms, orchestration and visualization.

Algorithms codify IT expertise, business logic and goals, enabling AIOps platforms to prioritize security events and make performance decisions. Algorithms form the basis for machine learning (ML) and enable platforms to establish baselines and adapt as environmental data changes.

Machine learning uses algorithms and techniques—such as supervised, unsupervised, reinforcement and deep learning—to help systems learn from large datasets and adapt to new information. In AIOps, ML helps with anomaly detection, root cause analysis (RCA), event correlation and predictive analysis.

AIOps programs gather data from various network components and data sources. Analytics interpret the raw data to create new data and metadata that helps both systems and teams identify trends, isolate problems, predict capacity demands and manage events.

Automation features within AIOps tools enable AIOps systems to act based on real-time insights. For example, predictive analytics may anticipate an increase in data traffic and trigger an automation workflow to allocate additional storage as needed (in keeping with algorithmic rules).

Data visualization tools in AIOps present data through dashboards, reports and graphics, so that IT teams can monitor changes and make decisions beyond the capabilities of AIOps software.