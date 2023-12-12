What is anomaly detection?

Anomaly detection has a long history in the field of statistics, where analysts and scientists would study charts looking for any elements that appeared abnormal. Today, anomaly detection leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically identify unexpected changes in a data set’s normal behavior.

Anomalous data can signal critical incidents happening under the hood, such as an infrastructure failure, a breaking change from an upstream source or security threats. Anomalies can also highlight opportunities for architectural optimization or improving marketing strategies.

Anomaly detection has a range of use cases across various industries. For example, it is used in finance for fraud detection, in manufacturing to identify defects or equipment malfunctions, in cybersecurity to detect unusual network activity and in healthcare to identify abnormal patient conditions.

Outlier detection can be challenging because anomalies are often rare, and the characteristics of normal behavior can be complex and dynamic. From a business perspective, identifying actual anomalies rather than false positives or data noise is essential.