What is advanced analytics?

The history of advanced analytics is rooted in the evolution of data analysis and computing technology, which has progressed significantly over several decades.

In the early 20th century, data analysis was primarily manual, involving basic statistical methods and simple calculations. The advent of computers in the mid-20th century revolutionized data processing, allowing for more complex analyses. During the 1960s and 1970s, the development of databases and data management systems laid the groundwork for storing and retrieving large volumes of data efficiently.

The 1980s and 1990s saw the rise of BI tools, which enabled organizations to generate reports and conduct descriptive analysis. These tools provided insights based on historical data but were limited in their predictive capabilities. Concurrently, advancements in statistical software and methodologies emerged, paving the way for more sophisticated data analysis techniques.

The late 1990s and early 2000s marked the beginning of the big data era, driven by the exponential growth of data from the internet, social media and sensor technologies. This period saw the development of more advanced analytics tools and techniques, such as data mining, ML and predictive and prescriptive analytics. The advent of open source programming languages like R and Python further democratized access to advanced analytical methods.

In recent years, advancements in AI and ML have propelled advanced analytics to new heights. Cloud computing has made it easier to store and process vast amounts of data points. While AI algorithms can analyze data with unprecedented speed and accuracy, and generative AI is an emerging tool in the field.