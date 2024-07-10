What is advanced analytics?

Published: 10 July 2024
Contributors: Cole Stryker
Advanced analytics refers to a collection of sophisticated techniques and tools that are used to analyze large volumes of data, uncover hidden patterns and provide actionable insights.
These techniques go beyond traditional business intelligence (BI) and descriptive statistics by employing methods such as predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data mining and statistical analysis. The goal of advanced analytics is to enable organizations to make data-driven decisions, predict future trends and optimize business processes.
By using advanced algorithms and computational power, advanced analytics can handle complex data sets and deliver deeper insights, ultimately leading to improved performance, innovation and competitive advantage.
The history of advanced analytics is rooted in the evolution of data analysis and computing technology, which has progressed significantly over several decades.
In the early 20th century, data analysis was primarily manual, involving basic statistical methods and simple calculations. The advent of computers in the mid-20th century revolutionized data processing, allowing for more complex analyses. During the 1960s and 1970s, the development of databases and data management systems laid the groundwork for storing and retrieving large volumes of data efficiently.
The 1980s and 1990s saw the rise of BI tools, which enabled organizations to generate reports and conduct descriptive analysis. These tools provided insights based on historical data but were limited in their predictive capabilities. Concurrently, advancements in statistical software and methodologies emerged, paving the way for more sophisticated data analysis techniques.
The late 1990s and early 2000s marked the beginning of the big data era, driven by the exponential growth of data from the internet, social media and sensor technologies. This period saw the development of more advanced analytics tools and techniques, such as data mining, ML and predictive and prescriptive analytics. The advent of open source programming languages like R and Python further democratized access to advanced analytical methods.
In recent years, advancements in AI and ML have propelled advanced analytics to new heights. Cloud computing has made it easier to store and process vast amounts of data points. While AI algorithms can analyze data with unprecedented speed and accuracy, and generative AI is an emerging tool in the field.
Advanced analytics and traditional business analytics differ in several key aspects, primarily in terms of their complexity, techniques and outcomes.
Traditional analysis focused on descriptive analytics, answering questions like "What happened?" and "Why did it happen?" It involved summarizing historical data through basic statistical measures, reporting and visualization techniques. Advanced analytics goes beyond describing past events to predict future outcomes and prescribe actions. It includes predictive and prescriptive analytics, answering questions like "What will happen?" and "What should we do about it?"
Simpler tools and techniques such as SQL queries, basic data aggregation and visualization tools like Excel or standard BI dashboards characterize traditional analytics. Advanced analytics employs sophisticated methods like AI, ML, data mining, natural language processing (NLP) and simulation. It often uses advanced programming languages (for example, Python, R) and specialized software.
Traditional methods that are dealt with structured data from internal databases and used relatively small to moderate data sets. Advanced analytics can handle large volumes of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data from diverse data sources, including big data from social media, IoT devices and cloud platforms.
Traditional analytics provided insights into past performance and helped in understanding historical patterns. It was useful for generating standard reports and dashboards. Advanced analytics delivers deeper, with predictive modeling, real-time decision-making and scenario analysis. It helps in optimizing business operations, identifying new opportunities for business value and mitigating risks.
Advanced analytics encompasses various sophisticated techniques. Some of the key techniques involved include:
Predictive analytics: This technique uses historical data, statistical algorithms and ML to predict future outcomes. It helps organizations forecast trends, identify risks and seize opportunities.
Statistical analysis: This technique uses statistical methods to collect, review and interpret data. It includes hypothesis testing, regression analysis and variance analysis to identify relationships and trends within data.
Text analytics: Text analytics, or text mining, extracts useful information from unstructured text data through NLP, sentiment analysis and text classification.
Big data analytics: This technique handles and analyzes large, diverse data sets (structured, semi-structured and unstructured) using technologies such as Hadoop, Spark and NoSQL databases.
Cluster analysis: This is a technique whereby cluster algorithms are used in advanced analytics and data mining to group a set of objects or data points into clusters or groups.
Advanced analytics relies on a range of sophisticated technologies to process and analyze complex data sets. Some of the key technologies that are used include:
AI technologies enable systems to learn from data, identify patterns and make predictions or decisions with minimal human intervention. Techniques include supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning and deep learning.
NLP technologies, such as those found in the Google Cloud Natural Language API or IBM Watson®, allow for the analysis and understanding of human language, enabling text analytics, sentiment analysis and chatbot functions. Software like SAS, RapidMiner and KNIME are used for exploring large datasets to uncover hidden patterns, correlations and insights through data mining techniques.
Technologies like Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark facilitate the processing and analysis of massive data sets by providing distributed storage and parallel computing capabilities. Modern data warehousing solutions allow organizations to store, manage and query large volumes of structured and semi-structured data efficiently.
Data scientists use Modern NoSQL databases like MongoDB, Cassandra and Elasticsearch, which are designed to handle large volumes. Apache Kafka and Apache Flink enable real-time data processing and analytics, allowing organizations to analyze data streams and decide on-the-fly. R and Python, with their extensive libraries for statistical analysis and data science (such as R's caret and Python's scikit-learn), are widely used for performing complex statistical analysis and building ML models.
Platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud provide scalable infrastructure and services for storing, processing and analyzing large datasets, making advanced analytics more accessible and cost-effective.
Analytics platforms and apps such as IBM® Cognos® SAS Predictive Analytics and RapidMiner enable the creation of predictive models that forecast future trends and behaviors based on historical data. Analytics tools also transform complex data into interactive and intuitive data visualizations, helping users to better understand trends, patterns and insights.
Advanced analytics finds diverse applications across various industries, driving substantial improvements in efficiency, decision-making and innovation.
In healthcare, advanced analytics is pivotal for predicting disease outbreaks, personalizing treatment plans and optimizing hospital operations. By analyzing patient data and medical histories, healthcare providers can identify patterns that indicate potential health issues, enabling early intervention and more effective treatments.
Advanced analytics also helps in managing hospital resources by predicting patient admissions and optimizing staffing levels, thus improving overall patient care and operational efficiency.
In the financial industry, practitioners use advanced analytics for fraud detection, risk management and customer segmentation. Financial institutions use neural networks to detect unusual transaction patterns that might indicate fraudulent activity, providing a higher level of security for their customers.
Risk management teams use predictive models to assess the potential impact of various economic scenarios, helping banks make more informed investment decisions. Also, advanced analytics enables more precise customer segmentation, allowing for tailored financial products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
The retail sector benefits significantly from advanced analytics in areas such as demand forecasting, pricing optimization and supply chain management. Retailers analyze historical sales data and external factors like weather and economic indicators to accurately forecast demand, ensuring that inventory levels are aligned with customer needs.
Advanced analytics also aids in dynamic pricing strategies, allowing retailers to adjust prices in real-time based on real-world market trends and competition. Moreover, by optimizing supply chain operations, retailers can reduce costs and improve delivery times, enhancing the overall customer experience.
In the manufacturing industry, advanced analytics drives improvements in predictive maintenance, quality control and production optimization. Predictive maintenance uses sensor data and ML models to predict equipment failures before they occur, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of machinery.
Quality control processes are enhanced by analyzing production data to identify defects and their root causes, ensuring higher product quality and reducing waste. Furthermore, advanced analytics optimizes production schedules and processes, leading to increased efficiency and lower operational costs. These applications collectively contribute to more reliable and efficient manufacturing operations.
IBM Cognos Analytics is a self-service business intelligence and data visualization tool. The platform integrates cognitive computing technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, so organizations can visualize data, share new insights and encourage data-driven decision-making.