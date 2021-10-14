What is MongoDB?

As a NoSQL database solution, MongoDB does not require a relational database management system (RDBMS), so it provides an elastic data storage model that enables users to store and query multivariate data types with ease. This not only simplifies database management for developers but also creates a highly scalable environment for cross-platform applications and services.

MongoDB documents or collections of documents are the basic units of data. Formatted as Binary JSON (Java Script Object Notation), these documents can store various types of data and be distributed across multiple systems. Since MongoDB employs a dynamic schema design, users have unparalleled flexibility when creating data records, querying document collections through MongoDB aggregation and analyzing large amounts of information.