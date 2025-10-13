What is data reconciliation?

Modern data environments produce and collect extremely large volumes of data. Global data creation alone is projected to grow from 149 zettabytes in 2024 to more than 394 zettabytes by 2028, a 164.4% increase.1



This data exists across a wide range of systems—such as customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, financial databases, healthcare systems and cloud applications—each with its own structure and update frequency.

To extract meaningful value from this explosive growth in data, organizations must break down silos and harness information from across the enterprise. When unified and analyzed effectively, the data can reveal patterns, predict trends and drive smarter decisions. These insights enable organizations to optimize marketing campaigns, improve patient outcomes, streamline logistics and more.



However, when organizations combine data from all these different sources without an effective data reconciliation process, they can experience a host of issues. For example, in healthcare, mismatched patient records across electronic health systems can lead to duplicated tests and incorrect diagnoses, which in turn contribute to broader data inaccuracies. And in finance, inconsistent data can result in reporting and audit errors, compliance risks and flawed financial forecasting.

Enter data reconciliation. This data management practice emerged to prevent data integrity issues before they impact decision-making, operational efficiency or stakeholder trust. Data reconciliation supports accurate forecasting, reliable performance tracking, reporting and more. It strengthens data governance by creating a clear lineage of how data is sourced, transformed and validated.



Additionally, more organizations are realizing the power of artificial intelligence (AI): 61% of CEOs say their organization is actively adopting AI agents and preparing to implement them at scale, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value 2025 CEO Study. Data reconciliation is essential for maximizing the return on AI and analytics investments by ensuring that models are trained and tested on high-quality, consistent data.