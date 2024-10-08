What is hybrid cloud?

Today, hybrid cloud architecture focuses less on physical connectivity and more on supporting the portability of workloads across all cloud environments. It also focuses on automating the deployment of those workloads to the best cloud environment for a given business need. Several trends have driven this shift.

First off, organizations are building new applications and modernizing legacy applications to use cloud-native technologies. These technologies enable consistent and reliable development, deployment, management and performance across cloud environments and across cloud vendors.

Specifically, they're building or transforming applications to use microservices architecture, which breaks applications into smaller, loosely coupled, reusable components focused on specific business functions. And they're deploying these applications in containers, which have become the de facto compute units of modern cloud-native applications

At a higher level, public and private clouds are no longer physical 'locations' to connect. For example, many cloud vendors now offer public cloud services that run in their customer's on-premises data centers. Private clouds, once run exclusively on-premises, are now often hosted in off-premises data centers on virtual private networks (VPNs) or virtual private clouds (VPCs). Private clouds are also hosted on dedicated infrastructure rented from third-party providers.

What's more, infrastructure virtualization—called Infrastructure as Code—lets developers create these environments on demand by using any compute resources or cloud resources located behind or beyond the firewall. This technology has taken on greater significance since the explosive growth of edge computing, which improves global application performance by moving workloads and data closer to IoT devices or local edge servers.