What is hybrid cloud management?

A hybrid cloud model for enterprise business is usually integrated with multicloud—which refers to cloud computing services from more than one cloud provider. A multicloud approach allows organizations to choose services from several cloud vendors, preventing the possibility of becoming overly dependent on a single provider. With a hybrid multicloud, businesses avoid vendor lock-in, thus optimizing flexibility and cost control.

A hybrid multicloud environment is critical for supporting microservices (or microservices architecture), an approach to cloud-native software development where software comprises small independent services that communicate over application programming interfaces (APIs). Unlike a traditional monolithic approach, microservices allow DevOps and other development teams to address individual services as separate entities, simplifying development, testing and cloud deployment.

Microservices are deployed in containers—lightweight packages of software comprised only of the application code and virtualized operating system dependencies needed to run in any environment. A container orchestration platform—usually Docker Swarm or Kubernetes—then automates that deployment across cloud environments.

A hybrid multicloud management approach has become the standard IT infrastructure model for enterprise business, with more than 97% of enterprises operating on more than one cloud and most organizations running ten or more clouds(PDF).