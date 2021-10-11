What is multi-tenant?

Business operations

What is multi-tenant (or multitenancy)?

In multi-tenant software architecture—also called software multitenancy—a single instance of a software application (and its underlying database and hardware) serves multiple tenants (or user accounts).

A tenant can be an individual user, but more frequently, it’s a group of users—such as a customer organization—that shares common access to and privileges within the application instance. Each tenant’s data is isolated from, and invisible to, the other tenants sharing the application instance, ensuring data security and privacy for all tenants.

Software multitenancy is the architecture on which Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is delivered. If your organization uses salesforce.com, HubSpot or another cloud-based SaaS offering, you’re a tenant in a multi-tenant offering.

Somewhat confusingly, multi-tenant can also refer to cloud hosting offerings. In multi-tenant hosting—also called shared hosting—a single physical computer or virtual machine (VM) is shared among multiple users or client organizations. Multi-tenant hosting solutions are offered by cloud service providers typically as a lower-cost alternative to single-tenant or dedicated hosting solutions.

The remainder of this article will focus on software multitenancy. Learn more about types of multi-tenant and single-tenant hosting here.

Aerial view of highways

Keep your head in the cloud  

Get the weekly Think Newsletter for expert guidance on optimizing multicloud settings in the AI era.

Subscribe today

Benefits of multi-tenant architecture

Compared to single-tenant architecture—in which each tenant gets its own instance of the application, database and supporting hardware infrastructure—multi-tenant architecture offers significant benefits to software providers and tenant customers, including the following:

  • Lower costs: Because the software provider can serve multiple tenants from a single application instance and supporting infrastructure (and because tenants share the burden of software maintenance, infrastructure and data center operations), ongoing costs tend to be lower than those of a single-tenant arrangement. SaaS software is typically offered for a predictable monthly or annual subscription price based on number of users, usage level or data volumes managed within the application.

  • Scalability: Tenants can scale on demand—new users get access to the same instance in the software, typically for an incremental subscription rate increase.

  • Customization without coding: SaaS multi-tenant offerings are highly configurable so that each tenant customer can tailor the application to its specific business purposes without expensive, time-consuming and sometimes risky custom development.

  • Continuous, consistent updates and maintenance: The multi-tenant software provider is responsible for updates and patches. New features are added and/or fixes applied without any effort on the customer's part and just once (as opposed to single-tenant architecture, where providers must update every instance of the software).

  • Improved productivity for tenants. Not having to manage infrastructure or software means that tenants are free to focus on more important tasks.
Application Development

Get On Board! Enterprise Application Development in the Cloud

In this video, Dr. Peter Haumer discusses what today's modern enterprise application development in the Hybrid Cloud looks like, by demonstrating different components and practices, including IBM Z Open Editor, IBM Wazi and Zowe. 
Explore Cloud Application Development

Multi-tenant cloud

Multi-tenant cloud was often (but now less frequently) used as a synonym for shared hosting or for any architecture in which customers share computing resources in a public or private cloud. Today, it’s understood that most leading cloud service providers deliver most of their offerings—everything other than dedicated hosting service—based on the multi-tenant model, which allows providers to maximize utilization of their data center hardware and infrastructure and, therefore, offer cloud services to customers for the lowest possible costs.

Multi-tenant database

When choosing a database for multi-tenant applications, developers must strike a balance between customers’ need or desire for data isolation and a solution that scales quickly and affordably in response to growth or spikes in application traffic.

To ensure complete isolation, the developer can allocate a separate database instance for each tenant; at the other extreme, to ensure maximum scalability, the developer can have all tenants share the same database instance. But, most developers opt to use a data store such as PostgreSQL, which enables each tenant to have its own schema within the same database instance (sometimes called ‘‘soft isolation’’) and provides the best of both worlds.

Putting AI to work in application modernization

Learn how to accelerate and streamline application modernization with generative AI and traditional AI.

Resources

Everything You Need to Know About iOS App Development

Explore the essentials of iOS app development, from selecting the right programming language to deploying your app on the App Store. Learn about APIs, testing strategies, and how to leverage cloud solutions for scalable and innovative iOS applications.
Master the Fundamentals of Android App Development

Discover the key aspects of Android app development, from selecting the right tools and programming languages to optimizing your app for various devices.

On-Demand: Gen AI-Powered Mainframe Modernization with IBM watsonx Code Assistant

Discover how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z is transforming app modernization with AI. Learn how to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and modernize legacy systems for future success.
Unlock Digital Transformation with Strategic Application Modernization

Boost annual revenue by 14% and cut maintenance costs by up to 50% with targeted app modernization strategies.
Related solutions Accelerate AI-Driven Application Development

Watsonx.ai empowers application development teams to seamlessly integrate AI into their workflows. From model creation to deployment, this comprehensive toolkit supports the full AI lifecycle.

 Explore Watsonx.ai IBM Z Development and Test Environment

A platform for mainframe application development, testing, demonstration, and education on x86 hardware.

 Explore Z Dev Env Mobile cloud computing solutions

Discover IBM's mobile app development platform to quickly architect, prototype and bring apps to market with ease.

 Explore mobile cloud
Take the next step

IBM’s Cloud Application Development Consulting Services provide expert guidance and innovative solutions to streamline your cloud strategy. Partner with IBM’s cloud and development experts to modernize, scale, and accelerate your applications, bringing transformative results for your business.

 Explore application development services Start building with IBM cloud for free