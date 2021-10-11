What is multi-tenant?

A tenant can be an individual user, but more frequently, it’s a group of users—such as a customer organization—that shares common access to and privileges within the application instance. Each tenant’s data is isolated from, and invisible to, the other tenants sharing the application instance, ensuring data security and privacy for all tenants.

Software multitenancy is the architecture on which Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is delivered. If your organization uses salesforce.com, HubSpot or another cloud-based SaaS offering, you’re a tenant in a multi-tenant offering.

Somewhat confusingly, multi-tenant can also refer to cloud hosting offerings. In multi-tenant hosting—also called shared hosting—a single physical computer or virtual machine (VM) is shared among multiple users or client organizations. Multi-tenant hosting solutions are offered by cloud service providers typically as a lower-cost alternative to single-tenant or dedicated hosting solutions.

The remainder of this article will focus on software multitenancy. Learn more about types of multi-tenant and single-tenant hosting here.