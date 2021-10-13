What is server hosting?

In shared hosting—the most basic and cost-effective form of server hosting—the resources of one physical server are virtualized and made available to multiple tenants (users or company accounts) in equal proportions. Shared hosting is ideal for basic, personal websites and web apps that have little traffic, few technical requirements, and limited performance or security requirements.

But, because all tenants are allocated a finite amount of an individual server’s capacity, providers do not allow websites to scale beyond a certain limit. And shared hosting is the server hosting model most susceptible to “noisy neighbors”—tenants whose applications unexpectedly consume more than their share of resources, causing performance problems for other tenants. For more information about shared hosting, see “What is Cloud Hosting?” and "Web Hosting: An Introduction."