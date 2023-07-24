What is cloud hosting?

Unlike traditional hosting, which uses a single server to deploy applications and websites, cloud hosting relies on a network of connected virtual and physical cloud servers, ensuring greater flexibility and scalability. For example, if one server in the cloud is at capacity, the cloud service provider (CSP) can run your website or application on another server.

Cloud hosting relies on virtualization, which uses software to create an abstraction layer over computer hardware, enabling the division of a single computer's hardware components—such as processors, memory and storage—into multiple virtual machines (VMs). Virtualization is fundamental to cloud computing because it enables efficient use of resources, allowing cloud users to purchase only the computing resources they need—when they need them—and scale those resources cost-effectively.

Users can access most cloud hosting services through an easy-to-use, web-based user interface for software, hardware and service requests, which are instantaneously delivered. Even the software and hardware updates can happen automatically.

The nonfunctional requirements of scalability, reliability and high availability remain the same in both in-house and cloud hosting approaches. However, cloud hosting provides a broader pool of IT resources to deliver these requirements with a higher degree of confidence.

Scalability, reliability and high availability can also be automatically tuned to an organization's solution requirements. This capability is called application-aware service provisioning, implemented through software-defined environments (SDEs). SDEs automatically and dynamically provision compute, network and data storage resources according to application needs, helping maximize efficiencies and optimize services.