What is web hosting?

Think of a web hosting provider as a management company that oversees web pages and offers various hosting tiers that provide different levels of service. Different types of web hosting platforms are available, including free web hosting options.

For example, organizations that require a specific operating system or content management system, operate high traffic sites, need a large amount of storage space or store data that is subject to high regulation and compliance standards will be priced at a higher tier.

For individuals and small businesses building their own sites, free web hosting platforms are an option. But these often come with many limitations on usage, storage space and speed. Organizations need to choose which option is most appropriate for their business.

Depending on the web hosting provider and the plan purchased by the customer, specific features might be included in standard packages, or offered as add-ons and plug-ins. Web hosting features include:

Storage and compute resources

Web hosts outline the disk space and compute resources provided, as well as the scalability of both storage and compute power, in service tiers, enabling customers to choose a level that meets their needs. Organizations whose business involves large data sets or complex computing demands might require more storage and processing power.

Dashboard and control panel

Web hosts provide a centralized dashboard that enables clients to access and manage different aspects of their hosting account and associated websites. A control panel or “cPanel” enables users to change basic system configurations, manage passwords and access and oversee the email accounts associated with a website. These features help clients execute simple tasks, commands and updates without technical support.

Bandwidth allowance

Bandwidth is a measurement of the volume of data that can pass through a network at any particular time. Higher bandwidth generally results in faster websites and improved network reliability. It can also factor into SEO page ranking, which plays a large role in how new users discover a website through search engines. Sites that perform well in search help increase an organization’s online presence.

However, organizations do not want to overpay for bandwidth they don’t need. When determining the necessary bandwidth allowance, IT teams consider expected traffic volumes, data transfer loads and rates and potential spikes, as well as the type of apps and functions their users access on site.

Insufficient bandwidth can cause a site to crash or lead to high latency, negatively impacting website performance and user experience. Organizations that require the utmost possible uptime and high-performance speeds, such as high-frequency trading platforms, might decide that unmetered bandwidth is most appropriate for their needs, with availability and speed trumping cost concerns.

Uptime guarantee

Uptime is a measurement of the amount of time a website is available without a service interruption. It is usually measured as a percentage over a period of time, often a year. Every provider aims to keep uptime as high as possible and different organizations have their own uptime requirements. For example, organizations that rely on the consistent access to real-time information, such as some medical, banking and government institutions, might have more stringent uptime requirements.

While no provider can guarantee 100% uptime, most organizations strive to meet the “five 9s” standard for high availability, meaning an annual uptime of 99.999%. This percentage averages to approximately six minutes of downtime per year.



Excessive downtime for many organizations can mean a loss in sales, a poor customer experience or even regulatory and security risks. The service level agreement (SLA) between a web service provider and customer usually includes an uptime guarantee that outlines the percentage of time a site is expected to be available.

Security features

Web hosting platforms use protocols that protect computer network communications, such as secure sockets layer certificates (SSL certificates), to help keep customer sites secure. It is important for organizations that use shared hosting plans to do their due diligence regarding what security measures are in place in the host’s data center.



When sharing a server, other users’ activity presents a potential risk. Therefore, it is important to have a clear understanding of a web host’s security protocols. Features offered by hosting platforms such as malware detection, automatic backups, distributed denial of service attack protection (DDoS protection) and disaster recovery tools help prevent data loss from major events such as cyberattacks, data breach es or natural disasters.

Email management

Web hosts provide users with domain-specific email addresses. The number of email addresses a host provides varies by pricing plan. Web hosts also connect users to an email server by using the POP3 protocol. The P0P3 protocol enables the checking, sending, receiving and forwarding of emails from a server to a device such as a computer.

File transfer protocol (FTP) access

FTP is a network protocol that enables file transfer between a computer and a server. FTP access enables a website user to download content such as images, videos and PDFs from the site.

Content management systems (CMS)

Content management systems enable website contributors to manage digital content and create and edit web pages from a unified dashboard. CMS platforms such as WordPress offer templates and other tools that simplify web design and maintenance. WordPress websites and other CMS software often feature drag-and-drop tools and similar one-click solutions that enable users to make quick changes to business websites without writing complex code. Managed Wordpress hosting plans offer more features such as page caching reduce page load times and help improve the customer experience.

Technical support

Ideally, a web service provider offers on-demand support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The amount of time it takes a customer support team to respond to questions or issues can impact website performance and overall user satisfaction. If an in-house IT team is not managing an organization’s web pages, having technical expertise from a web hosting provider helps maintain page performance and user satisfaction.



