What is a virtual server?

While both virtual servers and virtual machines (VMs) use virtualization and hypervisors to create unique, partitioned virtual environments, there are key differences between the two.

As explained, virtual servers are used to replicate physical, bare-metal servers for applications like web servers, domain name servers, proxy servers and application servers, among others. Meanwhile, virtual machines are used to create virtual representations of physical computers. Cloud environment providers typically offer virtual desktops to emulate the functions of underlying hardware while simultaneously isolating the virtual machine from the host computer.

Because virtual machines are isolated from the host, they can also run their own operating systems, regardless of whatever operating system the host computer is running. For this reason, virtual machines are a useful tool for testing apps across different types of operating systems. Additionally, virtual machines can be quarantined from the larger network ecosystem, providing a level of protection and safeguarding sensitive cybersecurity incidents.