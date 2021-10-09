What is file storage?

File storage has been a storage technique for decades, it’s familiar to virtually every computer user, and it’s well-suited to storing and organizing transactional data or manageable structured data volumes that can be neatly stored in a database in a disk drive on a server.

However, many organizations are now struggling to manage mounting volumes of web-based digital content or unstructured data. If you need to store large or unstructured data volumes, you should consider block-based or object-based storage that organizes and accesses data differently.



Depending on the various speed and performance requirements of your IT operations and various applications, you might require a combination of these approaches.

Block storage

Block storage offers greater storage efficiency, more efficient use of available storage hardware and faster performance than file storage. Block storage breaks a file into equally sized chunks or blocks of data and stores each block separately under a unique address.

Rather than conforming to a rigid directory, subdirectory or folder structure, blocks can be stored anywhere in the system. To access any file, the server's operating system uses the unique address to pull the blocks back together into the file, which takes less time than navigating through directories and file hierarchies to access a file.



Block storage works well for critical business applications, transactional databases and virtual machines that require low-latency and minimal delay. It also gives you more granular access to data and consistent performance.

Object storage

Object-based storage has emerged as a preferred method for data archiving and backing-up today’s digital communications, unstructured media and web content like email, videos, image files, web pages and sensor data produced by the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s also ideal for archiving data that does not change frequently like static files, such as large volumes of pharmaceutical data or music, image and video files.

Objects are discrete units of data that is stored in a structurally flat data environment. Again, there are no folders, directories or complex hierarchies; instead, each object is a simple, self-contained repository that includes the data, metadata (descriptive information associated with an object), and a unique identifying ID number. This information enables an application to locate and access the object.

You can aggregate object storage devices into larger storage pools and distribute these storage pools across locations. This allows for unlimited scale and improved data resiliency and disaster recovery. Objects can be stored locally, but most often reside on cloud servers, with accessibility from anywhere in the world.