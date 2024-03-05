To understand how a content management system works, let’s take a step back. A website that is manually run would require the individual or organization to code or write a static HTML file from scratch and upload it to the server for each web page. This requires significant time and energy and periodic updating that takes away precious resources from already busy organizations.

A way to avoid this complex work is to use a CMS platform. The system is already created on the back-end and front-end, while all the creator sees is a user-friendly interface that allows them to make necessary changes in a simplified manner. The CMS is built to enhance the customer experience for web content that is viewed online or on a mobile app.

Separately, the application programming interface, or APIs, are an important part of a successful CMS. APIs allow the system to connect across multiple domains. APIs for apps, phones, or websites can help ingest content from the CMS.

WordPress flow of content example:

1. Individuals that use the CMS become authors within the system during the content creation stage and make updates to site content as much or as little as they’d like. The content updates can be previewed, reviewed, and approved within minutes. If there are updates that need to be seen across channels those changes can be saved for a later time.

2. Content is either scheduled to be published or can go live automatically.

3. The visitors of the website see the published content live and can continuously see updates as they are being made (if these changes are published).

What fundamentally makes up CMSs? Two parts.

The first is a content management application (CMA), which is the part that allows the user to add and make changes to the website. It brings together HTML, CSS and JavaScript to deliver content that matches the organization’s brand style.

The second part is the back-end process, which is called the content delivery application (CDA). This takes the content input to the CMA and stores it behind the scenes, making it live and visible for all site visitors.

These two parts work together so organizations no longer need to handle the code and database queries manually. Instead, content creators can focus on front-facing content and finding the best ways to market their products or offerings.

The CMS is a vital software for those companies and organizations looking to enhance their marketing capabilities and messaging goals. On the contrary, if an organization has specific audio, image, or video file storage needs an enterprise management system (ECM) may be better suited.

Small businesses looking to streamline their web design or ramp up their social media presence might benefit from a CMS. There is no coding knowledge necessary and the user interface is often easy enough for beginners.