What is digital asset management?

Digital asset management (DAM) can refer to both a business process and a form of information management technology or a digital asset management system. DAM functionality helps many organizations create a centralized place where they can access their media assets.

The digital asset is a key component of the DAM process. It is any file type of value that is owned by an enterprise or individual, comes in a digital format, is searchable via metadata and includes access and usage rights. There are many types of digital assets, including but not limited to:

Documents



Images

Audio files

Video content

Animations

Media files

Graphics

Presentations

Any digital media that includes the right to use

A DAM solution streamlines asset management and optimizes the production of rich media, particularly within sales and marketing organizations, by creating a centralized management system for digital assets. It enables brand consistency through automatic asset updates and reinforcement of brand guidelines, providing a single source of truth within businesses and a more consistent user experience to external audiences.

Modern digital content management teams and marketers also rely on DAM to repurpose creative assets, reducing unnecessary production costs and duplicate workstreams with its invaluable search features.

Given the high visibility of brand assets and marketing assets through digital channels, such as social media, brands must remain consistent in imagery and messaging to build brand authority and generate business growth. As a result, it’s no surprise that digital asset management platforms are becoming critical components of digital transformation efforts.