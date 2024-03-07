What is a content management system (CMS)?

There are many different CMS options available. Each has its own purpose and relevant features to meet the organization’s needs. Below are a few of the systems offered.

WordPress: Originally was a web content management system that was built to publish blogs, but has extended into many other areas. The open source management system can be used for websites, professional portfolios, e-commerce stores and more.

Drupal: The open source CMS is used by many companies around the globe to build and maintain their websites. The user interface is easily accessible and allows you to create and publish unlimited content.

Squarespace: Unlike the CMSs mentioned above, Squarespace is an all-in-one content management system, meaning with a single subscription the owner can do it all without needing third-party integrations. This is a popular CMS for small businesses online and in-store.

Joomla: This CMS is another open source system to build websites and online applications. It is SEO-friendly and features unlimited designs and built-in multilingual capabilities.

Shopify: This e-commerce platform wouldn’t be able to function without its CMS. The platform is built for businesses that want to create online stores. They are then able to edit and manage different content types through one software system.

Adobe Experience Manager: The “marketer-and developer-friendly” software has a combination of CMS and DAM features. It’s fitting for businesses looking for one platform to handle their content management, digital asset management, digital enrollment, forms, and more.

Salesforce CMS: This hybrid CMS allows organizations to create and deliver content to any device and customize as the customer sees fit. The software is multi-language and can be run on the web or on an app.

Wix: The web-based platform is software that creators and businesses use to make and manage their own websites without needing to know how to code. The platform provides advanced SEO features and marketing tools.