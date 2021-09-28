What is WordPress?

Are you building a new website or blog site? With WordPress, you can get started fast while controlling costs and complexity:

Start a new website or blog site rapidly while controlling costs.



Simplify ongoing content management and streamline IT administration.



Easily customize the design and functions.



Gain the flexibility to accommodate your deployment preferences, including LAMP virtual server or Kubernetes container deployments.

Requests for new websites are often urgent. Your company’s marketing team needs to create a new microsite quickly to support a rapidly approaching product launch. Or maybe your executives decide to construct a blog site so they can publish a steady stream of thought-leadership content ahead of an upcoming conference.

It’s your job to make it happen, right away. But what is the best approach for delivering a new site quickly while controlling costs and reducing ongoing management complexity?

You might start from scratch, designing and developing a new site from the ground up using internal personnel or an outside agency that specializes in website design. This approach might ultimately yield a site that looks great and provides advanced functions. But it will likely be an expensive, time-consuming undertaking.

When started, a custom-built site can also present significant management burdens. Your IT group might need to help content creators with basic tasks, such as adding new blog posts, modifying existing pages, incorporating multimedia content, fine-tuning navigation, improving search engine optimization (SEO) and more. Supporting that kind of web operation can quickly sap your IT resources while reducing the agility of content teams.

Adopting a simple yet flexible content management platform might be a better solution.

Ready for some hands-on exploration? To learn how to implement WordPress in an enterprise environment, you can try this simple tutorial from IBM for deploying WordPress on a LAMP-based virtual server by using IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers.