IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds for your business operations while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. You choose your compute, storage and networking resources and we provide maximum availability and scalability, plus various cost-effective options for your workload demands. IBM Cloud VPC is purpose-built for your IaaS, PaaS and hybrid cloud needs with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z® and more.
IBM Cloud VPC has a global network of 6 multizone regions and 18 availability zones built to spec for quick access, low-cost migration, low latency and certified security.
Support hybrid or multicloud platforms. Streamline workloads across the entire IBM Cloud stack with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z and more.
IBM Cloud VPC is a privately owned SDN with built-in security, regulatory compliance standards and multiple hardware and software solutions for confidential computing.
Quickly provision a scalable IBM Cloud VPC with our most essential compute, storage and networking solutions.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual server instances built on Intel® Xeon® processors you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
Complete data privacy and protection over your containerized workloads with sensitive data or business IPs.
True, dedicated, single-tenant servers with 100 Gbps uplinks ready in 10 minutes or less—built on 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260 CPUs.
With GPUs on IBM Cloud, accelerate and securely scale AI and HPC workloads.
High-performance block storage volumes with flexible IOPS options, high availability and encryption options.
Zonal, NFS-based file storage you can share with multiple virtual servers across multiple VPCs.
Flexible, cost-effective and scalable cloud storage for unstructured data without replication.
Application and network load balancers to distribute traffic and client requests across workloads and servers.
Without the public internet, connect on-premises resources to your cloud resources for less with consistent network performance and scalable capacity.
Pay as you use with flexible billing options, including hourly servers, tiered storage options and sustained billing. Your IBM Cloud VPC resources are priced separately and are included as part of your total IBM Cloud VPC charges. Service tiers are attached to your account—not to your VPCs.
Start building with IBM Cloud VPC resources. Sign in to your IBM Cloud account, or create one today.
See all VPC resources inside the IBM Cloud catalog.
Have a question and need a quick answer? Talk to an expert.