Build the high-performance private cloud that you need, and keep the public cloud perks that you want
What is IBM Cloud VPC?

IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds for your business operations while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. You choose your compute, storage and networking resources and we provide maximum availability and scalability, plus various cost-effective options for your workload demands. IBM Cloud VPC is purpose-built for your IaaS, PaaS and hybrid cloud needs with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z® and more.
Data relocation made easier

IBM Cloud VPC has a global network of 6 multizone regions and 18 availability zones built to spec for quick access, low-cost migration, low latency and certified security.

 Cloud your way, on your time

Support hybrid or multicloud platforms. Streamline workloads across the entire IBM Cloud stack with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z and more.

 No-compromise security

IBM Cloud VPC is a privately owned SDN with built-in security, regulatory compliance standards and multiple hardware and software solutions for confidential computing.

Use cases

Modernize your VMware workloads Migrate existing VMware workloads to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC while you maintain existing tools with dedicated, native servers. Upgrade to NSX-T for full control of your IP space and update at your pace with Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift container management platforms. Learn more
Lower spend on big data and Hadoop Use IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC and VPC networking features for predictable, low-cost or no-cost data ingest and in-movement spends for a lower TCO you can count on each month. Learn more
Control confidential computing and financial workloads Securely deploy sensitive data in the cloud with IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for VPC and IBM Secure Execution for Linux Technology. Learn more
Accelerate HPC workloads Scale multiple parallel tasks and reduce costs with dynamic, hybrid cloud capabilities to manage workloads and egress costs with IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure and IBM Spectrum® software. Learn more
Accelerate AI workloads Use GPUs on IBM Cloud to accelerate and securely scale generative AI and traditional AI workloads. Learn more

Quickly provision a scalable IBM Cloud VPC with our most essential compute, storage and networking solutions.
See all IBM Cloud VPC solutions in the IBM Cloud catalog
IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC

Highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual server instances built on Intel® Xeon® processors you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.

 IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for VPC

Complete data privacy and protection over your containerized workloads with sensitive data or business IPs.

 IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers for VPC

True, dedicated, single-tenant servers with 100 Gbps uplinks ready in 10 minutes or less—built on 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260 CPUs.

 GPUs on IBM Cloud

With GPUs on IBM Cloud, accelerate and securely scale AI and HPC workloads.

 IBM Cloud® Block Storage for VPC

High-performance block storage volumes with flexible IOPS options, high availability and encryption options.

 IBM Cloud® File Storage for VPC

Zonal, NFS-based file storage you can share with multiple virtual servers across multiple VPCs.

 IBM Cloud® Object Storage

Flexible, cost-effective and scalable cloud storage for unstructured data without replication.

 IBM Cloud® Load Balancers

Application and network load balancers to distribute traffic and client requests across workloads and servers.

 IBM Cloud® Direct Link

Without the public internet, connect on-premises resources to your cloud resources for less with consistent network performance and scalable capacity.
Apply code VPC1000 at provisioning to get USD 1,000 to use toward your compute, storage and networking resources.

Calculate the cost of your VPC resources on IBM Cloud VPC

Pay as you use with flexible billing options, including hourly servers, tiered storage options and sustained billing. Your IBM Cloud VPC resources are priced separately and are included as part of your total IBM Cloud VPC charges. Service tiers are attached to your account—not to your VPCs.

IBM Cloud VPC documentation

Learn how to get started on VPC with detailed instructions, release notes, architecture layouts and more.

 IBM Cloud VPC architecture center

Explore tutorials, take a course, see reference diagrams and more.
