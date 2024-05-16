Home Network Direct Link IBM Cloud Direct Link
What is IBM Cloud Direct Link?

The IBM Cloud Direct Link solution is designed to seamlessly connect your on-premises resources to your cloud resources. The speed and reliability of IBM Cloud Direct Link helps enable you to extend your organization’s data center network and provides consistent, higher-throughput connectivity—without touching the public internet. 

How customers use it

Extend and connect resources Use IBM Cloud Direct Link to connect and extend resource capacity to your existing on-premises data centers. Get started with Direct Link
Store backup and recover IBM Cloud Direct Link is ideal for data migration, replication for business continuity and disaster recovery, and to back up or store data from your data center to IBM Cloud. Get started with Direct Link
Enable IBM Cloud Use IBM Cloud Direct Link connections from the IBM Cloud directly to a service provider-managed WAN or a client-managed cloud backbone to facilitate multicloud connectivity. Get started with Direct Link
Connect to transit gateway resources Connect to a transit gateway resource to enable an on-premises network’s ability to access all networks connected to the transit gateway. To avoid IP conflicts when configuring a solution, review the planning documents. Review planning documents

IBM Cloud Direct Link product options

Ideal for multicloud environments with your server provider’s network. Visual connectivity for rapid provisioning.

Single-tenant solution for maximum throughput. Optimal for large or frequent data transfers.

Collocation adjacent to IBM Cloud Data Center with direct link connectivity.

Locations

IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect

IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated

IBM Cloud Direct Link - Dedicated Hosting on Classic

Why IBM Cloud Direct Link Private and secure connectivity, network performance and global availability Get private and high-speed connectivity

Whether your resources are in your data center or on the IBM Cloud, operate with the speed and security that your business requires. By using Direct Link, network traffic remains on the secure and compliant IBM Cloud network.

 Access IBM Cloud services

You can directly connect to IBM Cloud services to extend your on-premises network to IBM Cloud. For example, you can connect to VPCs or connect your direct links to other local or remote transit gateways.

 Gain scalable connection capacity

With options from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps, get the right amount of bandwidth to your organization. Easily provision more connections as capacity is needed.

 Take advantage of our global reach

IBM Cloud Direct Link global routing capabilities provide connectivity to regions around the globe from a single IBM Cloud Direct Link connection.

 Achieve consistent network performance

See fewer network disruptions and connectivity drops, as traffic between your on-premises and IBM Cloud networks never touches the public internet.

Related products

IBM Cloud® Transit Gateway

Connect resources deployed to classic and VPC infrastructures in local and global regions.

 IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC

Isolate and provision network segments on the IBM Cloud to deploy and manage resources.

 IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers

Enjoy over 11 million configurations of our high-performance, single-tenant cloud servers.

IBM Cloud Direct Link partners

Connect to the IBM Cloud through industry-leading service providers

IBM Cloud Direct Link partners, continued

