The IBM Cloud Direct Link solution is designed to seamlessly connect your on-premises resources to your cloud resources. The speed and reliability of IBM Cloud Direct Link helps enable you to extend your organization’s data center network and provides consistent, higher-throughput connectivity—without touching the public internet.
Ideal for multicloud environments with your server provider’s network. Visual connectivity for rapid provisioning.
Single-tenant solution for maximum throughput. Optimal for large or frequent data transfers.
Collocation adjacent to IBM Cloud Data Center with direct link connectivity.
IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect
IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated
IBM Cloud Direct Link - Dedicated Hosting on Classic
Whether your resources are in your data center or on the IBM Cloud, operate with the speed and security that your business requires. By using Direct Link, network traffic remains on the secure and compliant IBM Cloud network.
You can directly connect to IBM Cloud services to extend your on-premises network to IBM Cloud. For example, you can connect to VPCs or connect your direct links to other local or remote transit gateways.
With options from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps, get the right amount of bandwidth to your organization. Easily provision more connections as capacity is needed.
IBM Cloud Direct Link global routing capabilities provide connectivity to regions around the globe from a single IBM Cloud Direct Link connection.
See fewer network disruptions and connectivity drops, as traffic between your on-premises and IBM Cloud networks never touches the public internet.
Connect resources deployed to classic and VPC infrastructures in local and global regions.
Isolate and provision network segments on the IBM Cloud to deploy and manage resources.
Enjoy over 11 million configurations of our high-performance, single-tenant cloud servers.
Get a highly secure, fast and private connection to IBM Cloud for interconnected workloads.
Open a chat or send an email to get advice from an IBM Cloud expert.
Get started using IBM Cloud Direct Link solution with just few clicks.
Get everything you need to start using IBM Cloud Direct Link solutions.