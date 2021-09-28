Drupal gives you the power to create an advanced, highly customized site, but only after a learning period. Drupal is probably a better choice if you're a moderately experienced professional web developer who is comfortable working with the command line.



For growing businesses, especially ones with good technology resources, Drupal's advanced search engine optimization functions can be invaluable. Drupal also supports several e-commerce platforms, including Ubercart, Drupal Commerce, Amazon Store and e-commerce invoices.

WordPress lets users deliver a new website or blog fast, with minimal programming. If you're new to web development or blogging and are not worried about scalability, then WordPress is probably the best choice. For a small business that wants to give their old, flat website a nice upgrade, then WordPress does the job.

Both can help you accelerate web design and avoid the time-consuming process of coding your website by hand. Both also have large and loyal followings, with users ranging from individuals publishing personal blogs to enterprise organizations managing complicated, multisite web environments with large volumes of content. But, which one is right for your next project?

Keep reading for a more detailed head-to-head comparison of Drupal versus WordPress if you're still not sure which content management system (CMS) platform is best for your needs.

When you’re ready for some hands-on user experience implementing a PHP-based web application such as WordPress or Drupal on a LAMP-based virtual server, try this simple tutorial from IBM.