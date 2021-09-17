The cloud or hosting provider installs each VPS on a physical machine that runs multiple VPSs. While the VPSs share a hypervisor and underlying hardware, each VPS runs its own operating system (OS), such as Microsoft Windows, Linux or Ubuntu, along with its own applications. Each VPS also reserves its own portion of the machine's resources, including memory, computing, disk space and CPU bandwidth. While customers share the physical server's resources, they are isolated from each other and have access to their own dedicated resources.

A VPS offers levels of performance, flexibility and control that are somewhere between those provided by multitenant shared hosting and single-tenant dedicated hosting. While it might seem counterintuitive that the multitenant VPS arrangement would be called "private," especially when single-tenant options are available, the term "VPS" is most commonly used by traditional hosting providers to distinguish it from shared hosting, a hosting model where all of the hardware and software resources of a physical machine are shared equally across multiple users.

At the other end of the continuum, some cloud providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud®, offer a level of hosting isolation and privacy beyond a multitenant cloud server. Two common models include dedicated hosts and dedicated instances. In both models, the user is getting access to virtual resources and is likely taking advantage of a managed hypervisor but is doing so on dedicated, single-tenant hardware.

Differences between providers can be genuinely significant when considering use cases for virtual private servers. For traditional hosting providers, a VPS represents a nice balance of cost, flexibility, scalability and control between shared and dedicated hosting. These qualities make it a good fit for e-commerce, apps with moderate or spiky traffic, email servers, customer resource management (CRM) and more.

But beyond that, virtual servers from major public cloud providers are more robust and feature-rich. They are among the foundational building blocks of modern cloud computing and form the foundation of modern server hosting and global data centers. They can handle much more diverse and scalable workloads than traditional on-prem setups. They can also reduce the number of physical servers needed, lowering hardware and other IT costs. Virtual servers even reduce energy costs because they require less energy to run and cool.

In a report from the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC Group), the global virtual private server market reached USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion in 2032, displaying a 12.4% growth rate during the forecast period.1