What is NVMe?

While HDDs were the industry-preferred method of storing and accessing data, SATA and SAS were appropriate solutions. Both technologies were designed as SCSI storage interfaces to facilitate the transfer of data to and from HDDs. SAS connects a single drive via a SAS port running the SCSI protocol that then connects to a PCIe link. SATA connects a single drive via a SATA port running the ATA protocol via an ATA controller that then connects to a PCIe link.

Until recently, most SSDs used SAS or SATA to connect with the rest of a computer system. However, with the rise in solid-state technology across the storage industry, SAS and SATA became more of an awkward fit, as they had been used with HDDs. According to a 2023 International Data Corporation (IDC) report, NVMe was designed to speed data transfer to systems connected via a PCI express, a serial expansion bus that’s standard for connecting a computer to one or more peripheral devices.1

In addition to the fact that it was designed specifically for use with SSDs, NVMe’s protocol is more streamlined than SCSI, making it a better solution for real-time applications, such as ML and AI. With the increasing popularity of cloud computing environments, NVMe is also well positioned to support hybrid cloud, multicloud and mainframe storage environments because of its built-in high performance and data protection.

Here are some of the benefits of using NVMe storage over SAS or SATA drives:

Better performance: NVMe technology can use a PCIe to connect SSD storage directly to a server or central processing unit (CPU). This marked improvement in performance has made NVMe technology the preferred data storage/transfer option for gamers, video editors and other users that require higher performance than SAS or SATA HDDs can offer.

Higher speed: NVMe drives can deliver higher speeds than SAS or SATA drives because they can send and receive NVMe commands faster and deliver better throughput.

Increased compatibility: NVMe is widely considered a more compatible option than SAS/SATA and is frequently updated as it develops alongside such critical, fast-moving technologies as AI, ML and cloud computing. NVMe technology can work seamlessly with all modern operating systems, including mobile phones, laptops and gaming consoles.

Improved bandwidth: The PCIe connection is wider and has more bandwidth than SAS or SATA ports. It also improves with each generation, doubling the bandwidth of the previous generation. SAS and SATA have lower bandwidth connections and are fixed, so they don’t improve over time. Another feature that makes PCIe connections stand apart is that they are scalable in "lanes," so even in the same generation, users can double the bandwidth with twice the number of lanes.

