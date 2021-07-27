What is flash storage?

In 2000, the USB flash drive (also known as a thumb drive) was developed to store and transfer files. The portable device was compact, with far more capacity than earlier systems. In 2005, Apple released its first flash-based iPods. Today, flash memory is in everything from smartphones, mobile devices and digital cameras to vehicles. For large enterprises, the speed and density of flash has made it the storage technology of choice, and it has largely displaced hard disks as the primary storage medium in data centers.