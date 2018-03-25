Home Services Systems Support Server and storage support services
Why choose IBM?
Person working on laptop computer in server room

Drive high availability and consistency across your data center with support and services options for IBM Power®, IBM® Z® , IBM LinuxONE and IBM Storage, as well as third-party servers and storage.

Maintaining high availability is critical for certain systems, and contracting proactive support for those mission-critical systems is one way organizations can mitigate the potential effects of downtime.

Get the IDC Perspective - The Cost of Downtime in Datacenter Environments: Key Drivers and How Support Providers Can Help  →

IBM is proud to be named a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2022 Vendor Assessment report.
What's new

Winning the IT Availability Battle: IBM Proactive Support Explained
Benefits Reduce downtime

Leverage predictive analytics and proactive support to manage and mitigate IT problems before they threaten business continuity.

 Extend the life of your infrastructure

Ensure smooth transitions while extending the life of your systems and software.

 Support simplification

Reduce the number of vendors in your data center. Leverage IT services to let IBM manage your day-to-day data center needs.
IBM infrastructure support and services IBM Expert Care

Optimize IT availability and reduce costs through simplified, flexible services and support tiers.

 IBM Expert Care Hardware and software maintenance

Leverage IBM's flexible support solutions to maintain the value of your IBM infrastucture investment.

 IBM Hardware and IBM Software Maintenance Services Service extensions

Maintain support for your IBM Power, IBM Z, IBM LinuxONE and IBM Storage products while you plan for your next upgrade with a service extension.

 IBM Hardware Support Extension IBM Software Service Extension IBM Z and LinuxONE

Find out more about support and services for IBM Z and LinuxONE.

 Technology lifecycle services for IBM Z and LinuxONE IBM LinuxONE Expert Care IBM Power

Discover more about support and services for IBM Power.

 Technology lifecycle services for IBM Power Premium support services for IBM Power and IBM Storage IBM Storage

Explore support and services offered for IBM Storage.

 Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage Explore IBM Storage Insights Find out more

 
The Forrester report, "The Total Economic Impact of IBM’s Hybrid IT Support, commissioned by IBM", shows that leveraging IBM across both IBM infrastructure and other third-party vendors in the data center can reduce hardware IT maintenance and support costs by 25% and decrease mean time to resolve hardware outages and incidents by 21%.
Access the Forrester Total Economic Impact of IBM Hybrid IT Support report
Multivendor support and services
What we do IBM Support Services for Multivendor offers an improved maintenance experience by providing a single point of contact for diverse OEM hardware and software products, in order to best accommodate server, storage, networking, security and software maintenance support needs. Further, it helps maintain currency and deliver timely problem resolution through a single point of accountability. IBM provides a worldwide reach for fast access to experienced technical support personnel around the clock, with a comprehensive set of hardware and software support services that help identify dependencies across client’s IT portfolio. IBM Support Services for Multivendor Server, Storage, Network and Security
Who we support Explore Networking Support Servers
  • IBM Power
  • IBM Z
  • IBM LinuxONE
  • Dell
  • Fujitsu
  • HPE
  • Lenovo
  • Oracle
  • Supermicro
 Storage
  • IBM Storage
  • Dell EMC
  • HPE
  • Hitachi
  • Oracle
  • Pure Storage
  • NetApp
Premium services

According to an IDC white paper, a holistic data center support and services strategy includes lifecycle services to “overcome the significant barriers to maintaining and optimizing the complex, multicloud IT infrastructure necessary to support the digital business.”

Find out more from the IDC white paper

Find out about more about the infrastructure services offerings

Sustainable solutions from deployment to disposal

TLS provides various sustainability offerings designed to help clients optimize IT resource usage, reduce carbon footprint, and meet enterprise security, industry, and regulatory requirements through secure and sustainable asset disposal, throughout the lifecycle.

 IT Sustainability Offerings

Task-based services for your data center

TLS provides hardware-agnostic and software task-based services for a variety of projects. Services are available for special events such as relocation, physical inventory inspection and even data center operations reviews. Find out more about the project services IBM provides for your IBM Infrastructure and across the data center.

 IBM Project Services for Infrastructure

Data center orchestration and management

Best practices for high IT service availability include strengthening service management, tightening end-to-end execution, and leveraging data analytics techniques to enable a shift of technical support from reactive to preventative. IBM Accelerated Value Program provides clients with a dedicated team focused on proactive orchestration at a worldwide, geographic and process level. Find out more about IBM Accelerated Value Program.

 IBM Accelerated Value Program

IT service availability and resiliency assessment

The High Availability Center of Competency (HACoC) taps technology and service management experts from across IBM and the industry to assess clients' IT infrastructures and delivery practices and collaborate to define the strategy and solutions needed to help them reach their availability goals.

 High Availability Center of Competency (HACoC) brief

Operational resiliency

IT support and services can be an important element in the ongoing requirements for operational resiliency.  Find out how proactive support, support insights and a holistic data center support strategy can help you drive operational resiliency.

 Driving operational resiliency with IT support and services
Data center insights
Predictive insights to solve potential IT problems and unplanned downtime IBM Support Insights is a powerful, AI-enabled tool that improves IT reliability and streamlines asset management. It provides preventive maintenance analytics to help your team solve IT issues before they become emergencies. Use it to simplify management of your IT infrastructure and reduce gaps in support coverage. Explore IBM Support Insights
Additional resources Accelerate adoption

Gain deep technical skills and expertise for your IBM Infrastructure servers and storage.

 

 Learn about IBM Technology Expert Labs Networking and security support

Find out more about support and services for networking and security solutions.

 See networking support Software support

Discover more about support and services for IBM Infrastructure software, as well as select third-party software vendors.

 Explore software support
Take the next step

Our IBM experts are ready to help you make the most of single-source managed services for your technology and business operations. Schedule a 30-minute, no-cost strategy session today.