Drive high availability and consistency across your data center with support and services options for IBM Power®, IBM® Z® , IBM LinuxONE and IBM Storage, as well as third-party servers and storage.
Maintaining high availability is critical for certain systems, and contracting proactive support for those mission-critical systems is one way organizations can mitigate the potential effects of downtime.
IBM is proud to be named a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2022 Vendor Assessment report.
Winning the IT Availability Battle: IBM Proactive Support Explained
Leverage predictive analytics and proactive support to manage and mitigate IT problems before they threaten business continuity.
Ensure smooth transitions while extending the life of your systems and software.
Reduce the number of vendors in your data center. Leverage IT services to let IBM manage your day-to-day data center needs.
Optimize IT availability and reduce costs through simplified, flexible services and support tiers.
Leverage IBM's flexible support solutions to maintain the value of your IBM infrastucture investment.
Maintain support for your IBM Power, IBM Z, IBM LinuxONE and IBM Storage products while you plan for your next upgrade with a service extension.
According to an IDC white paper, a holistic data center support and services strategy includes lifecycle services to “overcome the significant barriers to maintaining and optimizing the complex, multicloud IT infrastructure necessary to support the digital business.”
Sustainable solutions from deployment to disposal
TLS provides various sustainability offerings designed to help clients optimize IT resource usage, reduce carbon footprint, and meet enterprise security, industry, and regulatory requirements through secure and sustainable asset disposal, throughout the lifecycle.
Task-based services for your data center
TLS provides hardware-agnostic and software task-based services for a variety of projects. Services are available for special events such as relocation, physical inventory inspection and even data center operations reviews. Find out more about the project services IBM provides for your IBM Infrastructure and across the data center.
Data center orchestration and management
Best practices for high IT service availability include strengthening service management, tightening end-to-end execution, and leveraging data analytics techniques to enable a shift of technical support from reactive to preventative. IBM Accelerated Value Program provides clients with a dedicated team focused on proactive orchestration at a worldwide, geographic and process level. Find out more about IBM Accelerated Value Program.
IT service availability and resiliency assessment
The High Availability Center of Competency (HACoC) taps technology and service management experts from across IBM and the industry to assess clients' IT infrastructures and delivery practices and collaborate to define the strategy and solutions needed to help them reach their availability goals.
Operational resiliency
IT support and services can be an important element in the ongoing requirements for operational resiliency. Find out how proactive support, support insights and a holistic data center support strategy can help you drive operational resiliency.
