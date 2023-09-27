What is cloud management?

As more businesses work in cloud environments, and rely on a growing number of applications, a series of tools, strategies and technologies are essential to manage the corresponding increase in data, systems and workloads and maintain control of cloud computing resources.



Cloud management strategies provide an efficient, scalable way to gain visibility across environments with key insights into the performance, costs, compliance and security of cloud services.

Applications are often hosted on different cloud environments, such as:



Public cloud: A type of cloud environment in which a third-party service provider takes responsibility for cloud infrastructure and services.



Private cloud: A cloud infrastructure is typically hosted on-premises, with a dedicated cloud service provider or on a third-party server that is operated exclusively for one company.



Hybrid cloud: A cloud infrastructure that uses both public and private cloud environments.



Multicloud: These environments use cloud services from more than one cloud provider.

Using various cloud services creates disparate data sources that, left unmanaged, can lead organizations to pay for unnecessary cloud resources and open them up to security risks such as data breaches.



Cloud management helps minimize such risks by providing visibility into cloud usage, resource allocation, cloud security and all relevant cloud-based data through self-service portals. A strong cloud management practice featuring centralized platforms for the monitoring of cloud infrastructure helps IT departments develop secure, cost-effective cloud environments and maintain the efficient operation of applications.