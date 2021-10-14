What is web hosting?

Websites are built by using files, code, images and applications, all of which needed to be stored on servers. Web hosts provide, configure and maintain the physical or virtual servers that store all the resources needed to build and run a website, in addition to other features.

Individuals, small businesses, startups, large enterprises and government organizations all use web hosting platforms. Web hosting providers generally offer features such as scalable storage, compute and bandwidth, security protocols, backups, technical support and other customizable options to meet user needs. Some providers also offer services such as DNS registration and configuration or access to a content distribution network (CDN).

It is common for web hosting platforms to offer various types of hosting packages with different levels of service based on customer needs. Overall cost is determined by several factors, including:





The amount of storage space and computing capacity allocated to the organization





The degree to which the site shares computing resources with other sites or is isolated from the impact of other sites sharing the same resources





The additional capabilities and services offered (for example, the number of email inboxes included with the domain name and blogging capabilities)





The degree of control and flexibility offered (for example, which operating system (OS) and content management system is used, or whether support for special web applications is included)





The extent to which the organization manages the website or has the service provider manage it

For example, an organization can choose a full do-it-yourself approach and keep the building, configuration management and maintenance of their websites in-house, only renting the server space needed to host website files and applications. Such organizations might choose to request root access, giving them the ability to make system-level and configuration changes. Or an organization can choose a full-service approach that includes building, designing and managing the digital marketing, email server, search engine optimization (SEO) and security of a site, in addition to hosting.