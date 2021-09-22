What is Android development?

Android development is the process of creating applications for devices running an Android operating system. Android Studio is the official integrated development environment (IDE) for native Android.
Are you considering Android app development? Discover the advantages of Android and learn about key resources that can help you improve results.
Thinking about developing a new Android app? You’re in good company. Since starting in 2003 as an open source project based on the Linux kernel, Android has become the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Android currently runs on over two billion devices worldwide, and developers have published nearly four million apps. Many of the major manufacturers use Android on their phones, including HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, and Sony.
Whether or not you have prior Android development experience, you know that preparation can make a significant difference in the success of your project. Having the right information and resources helps ensure a smooth start and an efficient, productive process.
To explore Android development further, read "How do I make an Android App?"
Android has several advantages for development:
Once you’ve chosen Android as your target platform, you need some resources to get started with your project. New developers often start at the Google home page, which leads them to the Android website. Or, you can go directly to the Android developer site.
There you can access various resources, including the following:
Before you start, you should install Java and set up the Java development kit (JDK) on your computer. Then, download and install the Android software development kit (SDK), which is required for developing Android apps. It contains APIs you can use or reference to develop your application. The default browser that comes with the operating system when you install it is Google Chrome, but you can use other browsers such as Firefox if you prefer.
Install Android Studio, which comes with the SDK. Android Studio is the official integrated development environment (IDE) for native Android. The IDE is essential to help you with coding, spell checking, error warnings, UI development, and more. Built on JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA software, Android Studio replaced the Eclipse tools that are formerly used as the Android IDE.
C++ is often used to write apps that are geared for high performance and quick reactivity (which is why many game developers choose it). If you want to reuse C++ code for your Android app, download the Android native development kit (NDK). This tool set can help you implement parts of your app by using C or C++ code and libraries.
In addition, software is available to emulate Android on other operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. The Android emulator works by converting Android files into a format that is recognizable by the other operating systems.
Android follows a material design principle, which is used in many of today’s enterprise apps. Android material design provides a guide for visual, motion, and interaction design so you can create a strong user experience across platforms and devices.
As a mobile developer planning projects today, you want to make your apps as competitive as possible. Consider incorporating services that can enhance the user experience and improve the efficiency of app operation.
