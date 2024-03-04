DevOps solutions

Powerful DevOps software to build, deploy and manage security-rich, cloud-native apps across multiple devices, environments and clouds
Embrace enterprise-ready DevOps tools

Delivering software and services at the speed the market demands requires teams to iterate and experiment rapidly. They must deploy new versions frequently, driven by feedback and data. The most successful cloud development teams adopt modern DevSecOps culture and practices, embrace cloud-native architectures, and assemble toolchains from best-in-class tools to unleash their productivity.
See what you can achieve By leveraging IBM DevOps solutions featuring continuous integration, continuous delivery, testing, deployment, compliance, monitoring and value stream management, organizations like yours can: Develop with Speed and Quality

Respond to the market faster and build secure, engaging experiences

 Secure by Default

Bullet proof development efforts with this IBM principle that ensures products and services are configured securely out of the box to protect against common threats and vulnerabilities. 

 Deploy continuously at scale

Continuously deploy software into multi-architecture development, test and production environments at scale.

 Consistency and Accuracy

Automate manual tasks to improve consistency and accuracy while building your applications.

 Leverage data-driven insights

Optimize your development and operations processes through collection of data at every step of the process.

 Unite your culture

Transform your development culture by standardizing on solutions across your teams, bringing teams together and sharing data and insights to drive efficiencies and improvements.
Use cases

IBM Cloud platform provides an integrated DevOps experience for all your applications. IBM offers a complete secure software supply chain on IBM, configurable in few clicks, that meets regulatory industry controls and is designed to prevent software security problems and supply chain attacks from reaching production systems while streamlining compliance audits.

Use case

Description

IBM DevOps Solutions
Plan
  • Accelerate project delivery and increase productivity with generative AI-assisted planning and workflow management

    Available on IBM Cloud
    Create
    • Simplify your software architecture and use abstraction to preserve design intent and communicate models concisely, delivering auditable evidence of policy compliance.

      IBM DevOps Model Architect
      Build
      • Use DevOps solutions to manage your source code with hosted git repositories. Build, test and deliver in an repeatable way with automated delivery pipelines. Provision and manage cloud resources easily, so you can concentrate on your apps.

      Available on IBM Cloud
      Test

      • Explore all aspects of testing through a collection of AI-enhanced continuous testing offerings for automated test creation, execution and analysis. Automated testing helps organizations assess the current state and security of software to make informed decisions about when to release.

         

      DevOps Test
      Verify
      • Deliver security-rich apps designed for compliance. Assess and manage security and legal risks in your source code, centralize feature management and configuration, get visibility and control of encryption keys and centrally manage your secrets.

      All above available on IBM Cloud
      Deploy
      • Run containerized workloads with the security leadership, open-source innovation and enterprise-grade capabilities of IBM Cloud . Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor with IBM Cloud Satellite™. Run your application, job or container on a managed, serverless platform with IBM Cloud Code Engine.
      • Discover the value of deployment automation that orchestrates the deployment of applications, databases and configurations into development, test and production environments with control and security. Accomplish more with out-of-the box integrations that enhance deployment processes.

      Available on IBM Cloud
      Release
      • Release repeatable way with automated delivery pipelines. Understand build status, security scan results, and code and test coverage to evaluate whether to promote apps to the next environment. Use policy gates to automatically ensure quality before promotion. Use DevSecOps toolchain templates to deploy security-rich apps designed for compliance.
      • Automate the release of software through your development cycle’s phases from pre-production to production. Create and orchestrate a predictable schedule of application releases that you can share with all stakeholders allowing them to view key milestones and identify issues that might delay releases.

       Available on IBM Cloud
      Monitor
      • Leverage cloud monitoring and troubleshooting for infrastructure, cloud services and applications. Govern cloud resource configurations and centrally manage your compliance to organization and regulatory guidelines. Identify when and how your services are used to isolate and debug your applications.
      • Capture value streams and use AI to improve the efficiency of your software delivery. Collate data from across your software delivery toolchain to identify bottlenecks, manage delivery pipelines and generate reports for governance, audit and DORA metrics.
      Accelerate
      *Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
      Solutions

      IBM Cloud platform provides an integrated DevOps experience for all your applications. With a set of Differentiated Offerings.

      Solutions

      Description

      IBM DevOps Solutions

      DevSecOps
      • The IBM DevSecOps for hybrid cloud approach offers a powerful solution to enable faster and better response to changing customer needs, enterprises are increasing release frequency for applications. It enables organizations to reduce time to customer feedback, increase quality, ensure the security of the software supply chain, reduce risk and cost, and unify processes, cultures and tools across the end-to-end lifecycle.

        Secure Software Supply Chains
        • IBM DevOps enable secure, intelligent, end-to-end visibility and transparency for global supply chain management by achieving compliance and increased security across your IT and business environments, then maintaining compliance on an ongoing basis with clear separation of responsibilities.

          DevOps Automation
          • Delivering software and services at the speed the market demands require teams to iterate and experiment rapidly. IBM DevOps Automation software solutions integrates through a unified user experience, a modern platform engineering culture and practices, embracing automation, generative AI, and value stream management, enabling teams to utilize  best-in-class tools to unleash innovation and productivity.

          DevOps for IBM Z
          • DevOps for IBM Z® hybrid cloud portfolio offers capabilities and best practices to accelerate delivery of your hybrid cloud solutions with higher quality, while minimizing risk. The most effective organizations are using generative AI and DevOps in a continuous improvement approach to transform the developer experience and increase software delivery velocity

          DevOps for IBM Power
          • DevOps for IBM Power cloud-native approach maximizes agility with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD). The integration of containers solutions allows to automate the CI/CD workflow to minimize human error, improve time to deliver software, and produce consistent software artifacts.

          Case studies

          Happiest Minds Happiest Minds transformed its DCM platform hosted in IBM Cloud with rapid application development, high reliability and DevSecOps through off-the-self CI/CD tools. Westfield Insurance Westfield Insurance manages their hybrid transformation efforts using cloud and on-premise DevOps BNP Paribas BNP Paribas transforms the development environment on the IBM Z® platform, saving money and boosting quality QBE Insurance QBE Insurance scales DevOps across a large, multi-speed IT enterprise deploying integrated, end-to-end development environments in less than two hours through automation. Daimler Trucks North America Daimler Trucks speeds up application delivery by ≈94% using a DevOps model to manage application delivery, speeding application deployment and improving quality and control NBCUniversal NBCUniversal scales DevOps across a large, multi-speed IT enterprise archiving with a 75% reduction in time required for new application releases on IBM Cloud
          Resources DevSecOps application lifecycle management
          The DevSecOps deployable architecture creates a set of DevOps Toolchains and pipelines. DevSecOps uses Continuous Delivery (Git Repos and Issue Tracking, Tekton Pipelines, DevOps Insights, and Code Risk Analyzer), Secrets Manager, Key Protect, Cloud Object Storage, Container Registry and Vulnerability Advisor
          DevSecOps Certification
          The IBM Cloud DevSecOps specialty prepares cloud professionals to explain the benefits and underlying concepts of DevSecOps and has practical experience of implementing DevSecOps processes and solutions for clients.
          Deploy a Secure App with DevSecOps
          This tutorial walks you through how to set up prerequisites and learn more about IBM Cloud® DevSecOps by using a complete reference implementation that is available as a service and powered by IBM Cloud® Continuous Delivery.
          What are CI/CD and the CI/CD pipelines?
          Leverage a guide to continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, covering their definition, benefits, configurations and how they streamline software development.
          IBM Software Delivery Report 2023
          Provides a unique view to the current trends and perceptions of software delivery from the software engineer’s vantage point.
          Microservices in the Enterprise
          A microservices approach to application development can present significant challenges for any organization. But increasingly, microservices users agree that the results – including improved developer productivity, greater customer satisfaction and faster time to market – are well worth the effort.
          Take the Next Steps

          IBM Cloud helps you to get started faster with this deployable architecture to provide you a comprehensive foundation for trust, observability, security, and regulatory compliance by configuring and deploying various services.

