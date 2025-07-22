Modernize to AI-driven DevSecOps with IBM DevOps Loop

Scalable, agile, smart.

React and deliver solutions faster, without compromising on quality

Open platform

Single, open, platform allows teams to get control of disparate tools and data from across multiple projects, automate and govern the delivery of code and align business goals to delivery activities. Integrate or migrate existing tools and data then run seamlessly across environments. 
AI at every stage

AI at every stage of delivery to improve productivity. A Loop Genie that works across the toolchain so business and technical stakeholders can ask questions. MCP components that allow you to build the agentic workflows and services right for your business.
Automation throughout the loop

Automate CI/CD, build, testing and deployment, release orchestration and reporting to accelerate time-to-market and reduce human error. Integrated security scanning, policy checks and compliance reporting with a unique visualization of project risk. 
Real-time insights for everyone

Value is more than just creating dashboards. Value comes from understanding the relationships between data and the impact of change. Identify risks, find bottlenecks and make it easy for business and technical stakeholders to collaborate. 

Automation and AI at every stage of delivery

Collate and connect ideas with AI and keep everyone on track
  • Transform ideas into action with AI: Generate tasks from high-level ideas.
  • Customize workflows: Meet your governance rules.
  • Automate workflows: Eliminate manual effort with rule-based automation for repetitive tasks.
  • Get project progress insights and generate reports: Define and monitor timelines, resources and budgets across initiatives.
  • Host, manage and secure: Enterprise application code.
  • Get from idea to code: In minutes.
Automate and govern the delivery of reliable software
  • Maximize test coverage: Automate API, UI, security and performance test creation, run and analysis.
  • Use AI and automation: Generate and maintain test scripts.
  • Intelligent test failure resolution: Identify root causes of test failures, get fix suggestions or autocorrect with self-healing scripts.
  • Generate test data: Avoid privacy issues and generate large sets of realistic test data on demand.
  • Test when needed with service virtualization: Decouple from complex dependencies by simulating the behavior of missing integrations and end points.
  • Quality insights: Detect patterns in test outcomes and proactively address performance and quality issues.
  • Delivery pipeline automation: Automate repetitive delivery workflows from development through production.
  • Deployment risk analysis:  AI insights into deployment failure and suggested actions.
  • Prevent bad code from going live: Intelligent gates ensure that only high-quality component versions are promoted.
  • GitOps-enabled: Leverage GitOps for automated, version-controlled deployments and rollbacks to ensure smooth, reliable deployments.
DevOps Plan

A low-code or no-code change and workflow management solution that helps software delivery teams tackle critical challenges head on.

An application-release solution that infuses automation into the continuous delivery and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process and provides robust visibility, traceability and auditing capabilities.

 Explore DevOps Deploy DevOps Test

Collection of continuous testing offerings for automated test creation, execution, virtualization and analysis. Automated testing helps organizations assess the current state of software to make informed decisions about when to release. Business success depends on the quality of the software that runs the business.

 Explore DevOps Test Try for free DevOps Velocity

An enterprise-scale release management application that delivers pipeline orchestration and real-time analytics. Your teams can visualize your DevOps toolchain and data and can better determine the creation of value as work proceeds from idea to customer.

Track value, connect teams and release to live
  • Visualize value and risk: Provide product and business stakeholders with real-time visibility into the delivery of business value as well as delivery risks.
  • Understand the state of delivery: Comprehensive insights dashboards aligned with DORA metrics.
  • Manage delivery pipelines and releases: Orchestrate the important last step of the process before code is consumed by users.
  • Generate readiness, security and audit reports: Realtime status updates for all stakeholders.
 Explore DevOps Plan Request a live demo DevOps Deploy

 Explore DevOps Deploy DevOps Test

 Explore DevOps Test Try for free DevOps Velocity

Solutions to strengthen your pipeline

Contact us to explore how we can seamlessly incorporate DevOps into your IBM and RedHat® technologies. 

    DevOps Loop for Apptio®

    A unified approach to business and technical agility. Enables organizations to define value clearly and measure how efficiently it's delivered. Optimize resource allocation, track value delivery and improve cost efficiency across the software development lifecycle.
    DevOps Loop for SCC WP

    Security and compliance are baked into every stage of the DevOps lifecycle. Organizations can significantly reduce the risk of security breaches, protecting both their reputation and sensitive customer data.

    DevOps Loop for HashiCorp

    Deploy faster, secure better and govern smarter. Integrate seamlessly to enhance cloud-native DevOps workflows. Supports automated CI/CD pipelines with infrastructure as code, secrets management and scalable deployments.
    DevOps Loop for RedHat

    Streamline the entire DevOps lifecycle—planning, coding, deploying and monitoring—within a Kubernetes-native environment. Designed for scalability and automation, empower teams to deliver applications faster and more reliably on Red Hat OpenShift®.
    DevOps Loop for API Connect®

    Streamline the API lifecycle with AI-driven insights, secure builds and real-time dashboards. It empowers teams to deliver, monitor and optimize APIs faster with full lifecycle visibility and automation.
    DevOps Loop for Engineering Lifecycle Management

    Unify engineering data and workflows with real-time insights, AI assistance and full lifecycle traceability. Empower teams to manage complexity, improve quality and accelerate delivery across systems engineering and software development.
    DevOps Loop for IBM Concert®

    Deliver real-time, AI-powered visibility into application resilience across your DevOps pipeline. Assess, monitor and improve system reliability by unifying data from multiple tools into a single, actionable view.
    DevOps Loop for IBM Z®

    Bring modern DevOps practices to mainframe development with unified CI/CD pipelines, AI insights and real-time visibility. Accelerate delivery, improve quality and integrate z/OS® with cloud-native tools and workflows.

    Take the next step

    Accelerate and optimize your software delivery with AI-augmented DevSecOps tools.

