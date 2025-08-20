DevOps Loop pricing

AI-powered DevSecOps that scales with you

Pricing plans

Choose the plan that fits your team—accelerate delivery, automate quality and align business and development goals.
Essential tier List price USD 25 per user monthly*

For teams looking to get control: collate and connect ideas with AI, and manage the delivery lifecycle.

 Standard tier List price USD 150 per user monthly*

For organizations seeking to accelerate time-to-market and reduce human error: automate testing with AI, generate test data, detect and fix issues faster and streamline deployment across environments.

 Premium tier

For enterprises looking to align business goals to delivery activities: track value, connect teams and improve for the next project.

  • Use AI generation to turn ideas into tasks
  • Specify and track timelines, resources and budget
  • Automate repetitive activities by using rule-based workflows
  • Generate reports on status, dependencies, bottlenecks, timelines and tasks
  • Out of the box integrations into DevOps, runtime, business and environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools
  • Capture ideas and designs with sketching and process modeling
  • Design and share technical architecture and dependencies with all stakeholders
  • Detect and resolve differences between business processes, architecture and AI-generated code
  • Ensure AI-generated code and infrastructure correlates with the capabilities

Everything from Essential, plus:

  • Automate application programming interface (API), UI, security and performance testing
  • Generate and maintain UI test scripts with AI-vision
  • Detect why test cases fail and receive fix recommendations or automatically fix scripts with intelligent self-healing
  • Generate large volumes of synthetic test data
  • Use AI to identify quality patterns and understand and mitigate performance issues
  • Automate repeatable delivery processes across development, test and production
  • Set up intelligent gates to ensure only component versions that meet quality criteria are promoted
  • Deploy GitOps

Everything from Essential and Standard, plus:

  • Predict delivery risk with AI analytics
  • Comprehensive insights and DORA metrics
  • Visualize value and delivery risks
  • Link business and delivery stakeholders
  • Manage pipelines and releases

Virtual servers

Simulate responses of missing services so teams can test early

  • Sold in packs
  • The most common is: 200 VSs

Virtual users

Simulate the behavior of users for performance testing

  • Sold in packs
  • The most common is: 1000 VSs

Deployment agents

Run deployment tasks to different environments

  • Sold as a subscription

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Features
Feature Description Essential Standard Premium

Loop dashboard

Real-time, customizable view for bringing together all delivery lifecycle progress, trends, risks and blockers

Loop Genie

Chat-based AI assistant for insights, summaries and administrative tasks

Loop admin automation

Use AI chat to perform tasks like adding repos, managing Loops

Agile boards

Visualize tasks with filters, dependencies and role-based lanes

Work item management

Create, assign, track work with full traceability to commits, tests, builds and deployments

AI-powered planning

Generate and break down ideas into actionable work items 

Cross-stage traceability

Trace requirements through code, build, test, deployment and defect resolution

Process metrics

View lead time, cycle time, throughput on dashboards

Business-delivery alignment

Link business goals to delivery execution and visibility

Custom workflow automation

Use rule-based triggers and actions to streamline repetitive project workflows and enforce governance policies.

Source code integration

Git-based SCM with commits linked to work items

IDE integration

Open and edit code directly in the platform (web or common IDE)

Code generation (AI)

Generate and explain code with pluggable AI providers. Support for OpenAI and Ollama (packaged with DevOps Loop). Selective support for watsonx® and Azure AI in specific tools. watsonx Code Assistant® is available as an optional extension

Link commits to work items

Trace code changes directly to related work items for complete visibility

Build automation

Create repeatable, configurable build processes

Quality gates

Automate deployment decisions based on build and test outcomes

Unified testing hub

Manage, run and track all test types from one place

Quality insights

Identify trends and risks from test history (distinct from raw metrics)

Defect management

Automatically create defects with full context

Test data fabrication

Generate synthetic data for test scenarios

Test virtualization

Toggle virtual services when dependencies aren’t available

Test types

Support for UI, API, integration, performance and security tests

UI testing

Test across many domains such as Web, Java, .NET and packaged applications such as SAP, Pega and Microsoft Dynamics

Integration and API testing

Verify applications at the API layer including SOAP, REST, MQ, JMS, mainframe or SAP

Security testing

Static, dynamic, open source and mobile application security testing

AI-powered testing

AI-enhanced test creation

Use AI to generate test descriptions and exploratory test steps from work items

Intelligent test failure resolution

Diagnose root causes of test failures and apply automated or suggested fixes with AI-driven insights

AI-powered quality insights

Detect quality trends across test history and proactively address high-risk areas

CI/CD

Automate any continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process

RBAC (role-based access control)

RBAC ensures that teams have fine-grained access control

Instant rollbacks with snapshots

Quickly revert to stable versions with snapshot-based rollback functions

Deployment designer

Visual designer for app, component and environment setup

Multistage environments

Manage progression from dev to prod with audit-ready controls

GitOps-compatible 

Deployments triggered with Git commits

Deployment Genie

AI assistant for diagnosing and resolving deployment failures

Release calendar

View upcoming releases with links to associated deliverables

Pipeline gates

Define and monitor metrics-based release gates

Value stream management (VSM)

Collate and generate value streams as dot view, role-specific swimlanes and audit trails

Release orchestration

Orchestrate deployments and manage releases

Delivery insights and value tracking

DORA (DevOps research and assessment) metrics and AI-driven insights to visualize business value delivered and identify delivery risks with actionable metrics

Release readiness reports

Generate audit-ready release snapshots with one click

Plug-in systems

Browse and install 3rd-party integrations and tools with minimal setup 

150+ prebuilt DevOps tool integrations

Easily integrate or migrate from over 150 popular DevOps tools—including Atlassian, Microsoft, GitLab, CloudBees, Harness, Broadcom, Google and Amazon with zero custom development

Broad platform support

Deployment support for mainframe (IBM Z), hybrid cloud, Kubernetes and existing infrastructure in one unified platform

Governance and platform services

Automated change audit trails

Automatically capture every change across your delivery process for compliance and traceability

Readiness, security and audit reports

Generate real-time, consolidated reports for security, audit and release readiness with full stakeholder visibility

Unified support and governance

One vendor, one platform—streamlined support, compliance and lifecycle visibility for all delivery teams

Frequently asked questions

DevOps Loop can seamlessly use data sources from DevOps Deploy, DevOps Test, DevOps Plan and DevOps Velocity.

Yes. We recognize that team sizes change, so you can add more users as your team grows.

Yes. Teams are made up of different roles, and we support different license types on a project team, or across a program.

You receive notifications well before your subscription expiration date. You can choose to renew your subscription or explore other options.

Yes. We have a wide range of integration or migration plug-ins and services available straight out of the box. If you can’t find the one you need or if you have your own product or data store, just let us know and we can help.

IBM DevOps Loop provides a single, open platform that allows teams to get control of disparate tools and data, automate and govern the delivery of code, and align business goals to delivery activities. It maximizes automation of testing and deployment and uses intelligent decision gates to prevent bad code from going live. It also offers extensive automated testing, CI/CD, builds and deployments to accelerate time-to-market and reduce human error.

IBM DevOps Loop has robust governance, risk and compliance capabilities, enabling teams to define, track and actively manage the governance of software development pipelines. It integrates out of the box with IBM and RedHat® tools and technologies to ensure security and compliance.

Yes. IBM DevOps Loop is an open platform that allows teams to integrate with, or migrate from, other tools and data sources. It has prebuilt integrations with a wide range of tools and technologies.

IBM DevOps Loop improves productivity by automating repeatable delivery processes, providing AI guidance on deployment risks and issues and using intelligent gates to stop bad code from going live. It also offers optional AI at every stage to improve productivity and the user experience of DevOps tasks.

IBM DevOps Loop offers comprehensive insights and DoRA metrics, allowing you to visualize value and delivery risks. It generates reports on status and tasks, helping you to make informed decisions.

IBM DevOps Loop helps project and program managers by providing up-to-date status reports, reducing rework and enabling teams to deliver against requirements as fast as possible without increasing costs.

IBM DevOps Loop offers automated API, UI and performance testing, service virtualization of missing components and integration endpoints, and the ability to generate tests and test data. It also provides ML insights to identify performance issues and ensures that everyone understands the state of quality at any time.

IBM DevOps Loop supports CI/CD leaders by ensuring all necessary software components at the correct versions are in the right place at the right time. It minimizes risk and provides AI guidance on deployment risks and issues.

AI-powered healing in IBM DevOps Loop uses machine learning to identify and fix issues in the delivery lifecycle. This approach can ensure that bad code does not go live, improving the overall quality of the software.

Yes. IBM DevOps Loop uses AI analytics to predict delivery risk, helping you to make informed decisions and reduce the likelihood of issues.

GitOps in IBM DevOps Loop is a set of practices that use Git repositories as the single source of truth for declarative infrastructure and application configuration. It can ensure that the wanted state of your system is always in sync with the actual state.

IBM DevOps Loop links business and delivery stakeholders by providing a single platform that aligns business goals to delivery activities. It offers visualization of value and delivery risks, ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

Yes. IBM DevOps Loop allows you to manage pipelines and releases, ensuring that your software delivery process is streamlined and efficient.

IBM DevOps Loop offers comprehensive support, including documentation, tutorials and access to a dedicated support team. We are here to help you every step of the way.

IBM DevOps Loop handles data privacy and security by adhering to industry-standard protocols and regulations. It ensures that your data is always protected and complies with relevant data protection laws.

Yes. IBM DevOps Loop allows you to customize your workflow to meet your governance rules, ensuring that your delivery process is tailored to your specific needs.

IBM DevOps Loop runs on Kubernetes and can be accessed from any location where you can run Kubernetes. Specific system requirements can vary depending on your environment, size of the team and the integrations you choose to use.

