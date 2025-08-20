AI-powered DevSecOps that scales with you
Everything from Essential, plus:
Everything from Essential and Standard, plus:
Virtual servers
Simulate responses of missing services so teams can test early
Virtual users
Simulate the behavior of users for performance testing
Deployment agents
Run deployment tasks to different environments
Loop dashboard
Real-time, customizable view for bringing together all delivery lifecycle progress, trends, risks and blockers
Loop Genie
Chat-based AI assistant for insights, summaries and administrative tasks
Loop admin automation
Use AI chat to perform tasks like adding repos, managing Loops
Agile boards
Visualize tasks with filters, dependencies and role-based lanes
Work item management
Create, assign, track work with full traceability to commits, tests, builds and deployments
AI-powered planning
Generate and break down ideas into actionable work items
Cross-stage traceability
Trace requirements through code, build, test, deployment and defect resolution
Process metrics
View lead time, cycle time, throughput on dashboards
Business-delivery alignment
Link business goals to delivery execution and visibility
Custom workflow automation
Use rule-based triggers and actions to streamline repetitive project workflows and enforce governance policies.
Source code integration
Git-based SCM with commits linked to work items
IDE integration
Open and edit code directly in the platform (web or common IDE)
Code generation (AI)
Generate and explain code with pluggable AI providers. Support for OpenAI and Ollama (packaged with DevOps Loop). Selective support for watsonx® and Azure AI in specific tools. watsonx Code Assistant® is available as an optional extension
Link commits to work items
Trace code changes directly to related work items for complete visibility
Build automation
Create repeatable, configurable build processes
Quality gates
Automate deployment decisions based on build and test outcomes
Unified testing hub
Manage, run and track all test types from one place
Quality insights
Identify trends and risks from test history (distinct from raw metrics)
Defect management
Automatically create defects with full context
Test data fabrication
Generate synthetic data for test scenarios
Test virtualization
Toggle virtual services when dependencies aren’t available
Test types
Support for UI, API, integration, performance and security tests
UI testing
Test across many domains such as Web, Java, .NET and packaged applications such as SAP, Pega and Microsoft Dynamics
Integration and API testing
Verify applications at the API layer including SOAP, REST, MQ, JMS, mainframe or SAP
Security testing
Static, dynamic, open source and mobile application security testing
AI-powered testing
AI-enhanced test creation
Use AI to generate test descriptions and exploratory test steps from work items
Intelligent test failure resolution
Diagnose root causes of test failures and apply automated or suggested fixes with AI-driven insights
AI-powered quality insights
Detect quality trends across test history and proactively address high-risk areas
CI/CD
Automate any continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process
RBAC (role-based access control)
RBAC ensures that teams have fine-grained access control
Instant rollbacks with snapshots
Quickly revert to stable versions with snapshot-based rollback functions
Deployment designer
Visual designer for app, component and environment setup
Multistage environments
Manage progression from dev to prod with audit-ready controls
GitOps-compatible
Deployments triggered with Git commits
Deployment Genie
AI assistant for diagnosing and resolving deployment failures
Release calendar
View upcoming releases with links to associated deliverables
Pipeline gates
Define and monitor metrics-based release gates
Value stream management (VSM)
Collate and generate value streams as dot view, role-specific swimlanes and audit trails
Release orchestration
Orchestrate deployments and manage releases
Delivery insights and value tracking
DORA (DevOps research and assessment) metrics and AI-driven insights to visualize business value delivered and identify delivery risks with actionable metrics
Release readiness reports
Generate audit-ready release snapshots with one click
Plug-in systems
Browse and install 3rd-party integrations and tools with minimal setup
150+ prebuilt DevOps tool integrations
Easily integrate or migrate from over 150 popular DevOps tools—including Atlassian, Microsoft, GitLab, CloudBees, Harness, Broadcom, Google and Amazon with zero custom development
Broad platform support
Deployment support for mainframe (IBM Z), hybrid cloud, Kubernetes and existing infrastructure in one unified platform
Governance and platform services
Automated change audit trails
Automatically capture every change across your delivery process for compliance and traceability
Readiness, security and audit reports
Generate real-time, consolidated reports for security, audit and release readiness with full stakeholder visibility
Unified support and governance
One vendor, one platform—streamlined support, compliance and lifecycle visibility for all delivery teams
DevOps Loop can seamlessly use data sources from DevOps Deploy, DevOps Test, DevOps Plan and DevOps Velocity.
Yes. We recognize that team sizes change, so you can add more users as your team grows.
Yes. Teams are made up of different roles, and we support different license types on a project team, or across a program.
You receive notifications well before your subscription expiration date. You can choose to renew your subscription or explore other options.
Yes. We have a wide range of integration or migration plug-ins and services available straight out of the box. If you can’t find the one you need or if you have your own product or data store, just let us know and we can help.
IBM DevOps Loop provides a single, open platform that allows teams to get control of disparate tools and data, automate and govern the delivery of code, and align business goals to delivery activities. It maximizes automation of testing and deployment and uses intelligent decision gates to prevent bad code from going live. It also offers extensive automated testing, CI/CD, builds and deployments to accelerate time-to-market and reduce human error.
IBM DevOps Loop has robust governance, risk and compliance capabilities, enabling teams to define, track and actively manage the governance of software development pipelines. It integrates out of the box with IBM and RedHat® tools and technologies to ensure security and compliance.
Yes. IBM DevOps Loop is an open platform that allows teams to integrate with, or migrate from, other tools and data sources. It has prebuilt integrations with a wide range of tools and technologies.
IBM DevOps Loop improves productivity by automating repeatable delivery processes, providing AI guidance on deployment risks and issues and using intelligent gates to stop bad code from going live. It also offers optional AI at every stage to improve productivity and the user experience of DevOps tasks.
IBM DevOps Loop offers comprehensive insights and DoRA metrics, allowing you to visualize value and delivery risks. It generates reports on status and tasks, helping you to make informed decisions.
IBM DevOps Loop helps project and program managers by providing up-to-date status reports, reducing rework and enabling teams to deliver against requirements as fast as possible without increasing costs.
IBM DevOps Loop offers automated API, UI and performance testing, service virtualization of missing components and integration endpoints, and the ability to generate tests and test data. It also provides ML insights to identify performance issues and ensures that everyone understands the state of quality at any time.
IBM DevOps Loop supports CI/CD leaders by ensuring all necessary software components at the correct versions are in the right place at the right time. It minimizes risk and provides AI guidance on deployment risks and issues.
AI-powered healing in IBM DevOps Loop uses machine learning to identify and fix issues in the delivery lifecycle. This approach can ensure that bad code does not go live, improving the overall quality of the software.
Yes. IBM DevOps Loop uses AI analytics to predict delivery risk, helping you to make informed decisions and reduce the likelihood of issues.
GitOps in IBM DevOps Loop is a set of practices that use Git repositories as the single source of truth for declarative infrastructure and application configuration. It can ensure that the wanted state of your system is always in sync with the actual state.
IBM DevOps Loop links business and delivery stakeholders by providing a single platform that aligns business goals to delivery activities. It offers visualization of value and delivery risks, ensuring that everyone is on the same page.
Yes. IBM DevOps Loop allows you to manage pipelines and releases, ensuring that your software delivery process is streamlined and efficient.
IBM DevOps Loop offers comprehensive support, including documentation, tutorials and access to a dedicated support team. We are here to help you every step of the way.
IBM DevOps Loop handles data privacy and security by adhering to industry-standard protocols and regulations. It ensures that your data is always protected and complies with relevant data protection laws.
Yes. IBM DevOps Loop allows you to customize your workflow to meet your governance rules, ensuring that your delivery process is tailored to your specific needs.
IBM DevOps Loop runs on Kubernetes and can be accessed from any location where you can run Kubernetes. Specific system requirements can vary depending on your environment, size of the team and the integrations you choose to use.
