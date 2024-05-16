A testing and virtualization platform to help ensure application quality.
IBM DevOps Test is a collection of continuous testing offerings for automated test creation, execution, virtualization, and analysis. Automated testing helps organizations assess the current state of software to make informed decisions about when to release. Business success depends on the quality of the software that runs the business.
Support end-to-end testing across a broad set of technologies and platforms, including z/OS®.
Run tests and view results from a centralized platform.
Deploy software and scale the execution with native Docker support.
Eliminate the need for users to manually fix broken test cases.
Integrate with popular DevOps tools like IBM DevOps Deploy.
Eliminate the need for scripting knowledge.
Use AI/ML insights from your testing data to create and optimize your test framework and test cases.
Determine the return on investment of using the latest test tooling to automate your test processes.
IBM DevOps Test Hub is a web-based continuous testing platform. You can run API, functional, and performance tests all within a single tool.
Automate functional and regression testing on a wide range of applications that includes HTML, web and many more protocols.
Create and run large-scale, multi-user workloads with service-level or application-level performance tests.
Decouple your landscape from its dependencies and validate integrations in isolation. DevOps Test Virtualization supports a large number of protocols including HTTP, MQ, JDBC, CICS and many more.
Automate, build and run API, functional UI, and performance tests to identify errors earlier when they are less costly to fix.
Employ a scripting-free environment for developing tests for SOA messaging and business process integration projects.
A large bank uses IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server to improve performance testing and accelerate sprints.
Your destination for all things DevOps.
Enable advanced application integration testing early in the software development lifecycle with IBM Z® Virtual Test Platform.