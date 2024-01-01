IBM Instana automatically and continuously delivers the highest-fidelity data:
One-second granularity so you never miss a problem ever
An end-to-end distributed trace of every call or request
A graphing model and dynamic maps to show you how everything is related
This allows all application stakeholders to see the exact data they want with the context they need to quickly determine the cause of an issue and take immediate action to fix it.
Only Instana has the real-time high-fidelity data required in today's dynamic application and infrastructure environements to find and fix issues before they impact end users.
Instana is fully automated, so you can get up and running quickly. Read the full 2024 Forrester Study now.
Automated monitoring configuration never slows down CI/CD pipelines.
Real-time contextual understanding helps Dev+Ops find and fix problems faster.
Holistic monitoring with visibility from hardware and infrastructure to applications and business processes.
Understand upstream and downstream dependencies across the entire application service map.
Improve operational efficiency by 40%.
Reduce revenue-impacting incidents by up to 60%.
Decrease developer troubleshooting time by up to 90%.
Learn how Instana helped Starling Bank to detect and resolve issues across its IT environment quickly and efficiently.
Learn how we helped the US Open use generative AI models that transform tennis data into insights and original content on the US Open app and website.