A Managed Virtual Server (MVS) is a unit of measure by which Instana can be licensed. It can comprise physical machines, virtual servers or worker nodes. Physical machines can be physical computers, blades, rack-mounted devices or anything else comprised of processing units, memory and input/output capabilities that execute applications or portions of applications. A virtual server is either a virtual computer created by partitioning the resources of a physical server or an unpartitioned physical server. Licensee must obtain an MVS license for each virtual server managed.