Feature
Essentials
Standard
Infrastructure discovery & mapping
Support for on-premise, cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud
Container & orchestration monitoring
1-second monitoring granularity
3-second change notification & alerting
OpenTelemetry support
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Observability Standard
Starting at USD 751 – Includes all features in our Essentials Package, plus:
Feature Category
Feature
Essentials
Standard
Service Discovery and Mapping
Automatic service and application discovery, mapping, APM configuration, monitoring, tracing
Real-time change detection
Scalability & flexibility for cloud environments
Full-stack visibility with context
Application Performance Monitoring
Code-level visibility for 14 runtimes
Always-on profiling in production environments
Tracing and Log Management
Distributed trace capture and storage
Automatic application log ingestion
Visualization and Analysis
Integrated digital experience management with trace and monitoring
Unified 1-second granularity monitoring of application metrics & infrastructure
Application perspectives for grouping and filtering
Tailored data delivery with instant context
Instana Unbounded Analytics ™
Incident Management
Pipeline Feedback™ for instant change analysis
Instana Smart Alerts for automated issue and incident analysis
AI-powered probable cause analysis
Automated incident remediation
Serverless Monitoring
Serverless application monitoring and tracing
Serverless infrastructure monitoring
Dependency Mapping
Automated monitoring and tracing support for 14 runtimes and 300+ microservice platforms
Real-time understanding of all entity interdependencies
Self-Hosted Synthetic Monitoring
Active monitoring & testing
Generative AI
Performance management of GenAI modules
Log Management
Access log management functionality with 7 days standard retention, allowing you to analyze and retain log data effectively.
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Instana Managed PoPs2: Execute synthetic tests from multiple locations around the world, managed from Instana.
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Note:
Yes, you can start your Instana Free Trial today to experience our monitoring solutions firsthand.
Instana’s Essentials package focuses on basic infrastructure discovery, mapping, and monitoring, while the Standard Package provides more application-centric, advanced features like code-level visibility, tracing, log management, and real-time change detection.
A Managed Virtual Server (MVS) is a unit of measure by which Instana can be licensed. It can comprise physical machines, virtual servers or worker nodes. Physical machines can be physical computers, blades, rack-mounted devices or anything else comprised of processing units, memory and input/output capabilities that execute applications or portions of applications. A virtual server is either a virtual computer created by partitioning the resources of a physical server or an unpartitioned physical server. Licensee must obtain an MVS license for each virtual server managed.
Instana offers various support options, including comprehensive documentation, community forums for peer-to-peer support and knowledge sharing, as well as direct customer support channels for assistance with any issues or questions you may have. These support options ensure that you have access to the resources and assistance you need to make the most of Instana's solutions.
No. At Instana, we believe that infrastructure monitoring, end-user monitoring (EUM), and analytics are all core functions of a great APM tool. As such, everything is included in the APM licensing. Check out common observability myths.
A standard Instana license is available on a minimum order quantity of 10 hosts and includes access for unlimited number of users and support for 300+ technologies.
Yes. Instana is a member of The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and welcomes the use of many open-source technologies. Instana makes it very easy for our users to see their open source traces and metrics alongside, and correlated with, Instana’s natively collected metrics and traces.
No, Instana doesn’t charge variable costs to our customers. The APM license includes all traces (unlimited), databases, users, and storage. Check out common observability myths.
At Instana, our commitment to privacy and security has led us to complete our SOC 2 requirements and audit successfully. With this certification you have peace of mind, knowing that there has been an independent and full review of Instana’s security that verified the appropriateness in the design of controls regarding availability, processing integrity and confidentiality of the service.
Instana Automates the entire application monitoring. Instana bills on a per host, per month, billed annually, which is more predictable than other competitors. See the six reasons why users are switching.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.