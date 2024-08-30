Debunking observability myths – Part 4: Observability is always expensive

It’s a myth that “observability is always expensive” because there are various cost-effective options available for implementing observability in modern systems.

Drawing Insights from Real-Life Cases, a leading cryptocurrency exchange faced the challenge of optimizing observability costs while maintaining the necessary insights into its systems. In a blog post by Gergely Orosz (link resides outside of ibm.com), he highlighted how this company racked up a bill of USD 65 million from an observability vendor in 2022 but then switched from using a costly tool to adopting a more cost-effective observability solution. The post emphasizes the need for businesses to evaluate their observability tooling carefully, focusing on the value they provide rather than the price alone. It also highlights the importance of a thoughtful approach to observability to prevent spiraling costs.

Observability tool vendors understand the importance of accommodating businesses with varying budgets. Not all tools follow the consumption-based pricing model, and there are many different options for customers.

IBM Instana as an example, this platform offers adaptable pricing alternatives, including structured subscription plans. These plans empower enterprises to anticipate costs according to their chosen package, simplifying budgeting for observability endeavors and steering clear of unexpected charges.