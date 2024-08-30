Debunking observability myths – Part 4: Observability is always expensive

In our blog series, we’ve debunked the following observability myths so far:
In this article, we will focus on the misconception that “observability is always expensive.” We’ll highlight the significance of cost-effective observability solutions. Additionally, We will also explore IBM Instana as a vendor reference and extract valuable insights from a customer who experienced a substantial expenditure of USD 65 million and their subsequent transition towards a more cost-effective observability journey.
It’s a myth that “observability is always expensive” because there are various cost-effective options available for implementing observability in modern systems.
Drawing Insights from Real-Life Cases, a leading cryptocurrency exchange faced the challenge of optimizing observability costs while maintaining the necessary insights into its systems. In a blog post by Gergely Orosz (link resides outside of ibm.com), he highlighted how this company racked up a bill of USD 65 million from an observability vendor in 2022 but then switched from using a costly tool to adopting a more cost-effective observability solution. The post emphasizes the need for businesses to evaluate their observability tooling carefully, focusing on the value they provide rather than the price alone. It also highlights the importance of a thoughtful approach to observability to prevent spiraling costs.
Observability tool vendors understand the importance of accommodating businesses with varying budgets. Not all tools follow the consumption-based pricing model, and there are many different options for customers.
IBM Instana as an example, this platform offers adaptable pricing alternatives, including structured subscription plans. These plans empower enterprises to anticipate costs according to their chosen package, simplifying budgeting for observability endeavors and steering clear of unexpected charges.
Vendors like Instana offer transparent subscription plans, while open-source tools and cloud provider offerings (e.g., Prometheus and Grafana) provide additional avenues for cost savings. They may require some effort to set up and manage, but they can be a cost-effective option to fit your budget.
No matter what you choose, just make sure you understand the total cost of ownership, including storage, quarterly charges, ingestion, and developer involvement (i.e., how much time and resources are developers spending).
The following are some options to look for when planning your observability solution:
IBM’s observability solution, IBM Instana, is purpose-built for cloud-native and designed to automatically and continuously provides high-fidelity data—one-second granularity and end-to-end traces—with the context of logical and physical dependencies across mobile, web, applications and infrastructure. Our customers have been able to achieve tangible results using real-time observability.
Jorge Tome Hernando, the Director of IT Architecture, Operations, Security and Workplace PRISA Tecnologia, had the following to say about Instana: “Instana provides a complete vision of how our services are running, helping us achieve our goals of performance, reliability and cost optimization.”
