Learn article What is OpenTelemetry? OpenTelemetry is changing the landscape of observability. Learn what it is, how it works, what it is used for and why it is such a beneficial open-source tool.

Documentation Opentelemetry Instana supports all OpenTelemetry signals that include traces, metrics, and logs. Learn how to enable the OpenTelemetry integration by importing data to Instana from your applications or systems.

Blog post Observe GenAI with IBM Instana Observability It is now possible to observe GenAI-infused IT apps and platforms such as IBM watsonx.ai, Amazon Bedrock, HuggingFace and more, all from within IBM Instana Observability.