Mixed Tracing with OpenTelemetry and IBM Instana Observability gives you the best of both worlds.
Automate, contextualize and take intelligent action in OpenTelemetry with IBM Instana

IBM® Instana® Observability integrates seamlessly with OpenTelemetry to ensure no service is left uninstrumented, and complete real-time observability can be achieved. Instana’s powerful dependency map, upstream/downstream service correlation, and full-stack visibility provide the most comprehensive set of OTel value-added capabilities available.
GenAI-infused IT apps and platforms can now be observed from within Instana
What you can do
Flexible implementation Send data to Instana the way you want, with any of the ingestion options. Seamlessly combine OpenTelemetry- and Instana-instrumented services with mixed tracing.
Contextualize telemetry data with one platform Easily navigate between details about OpenTelemetry services and automatically correlated metrics from related infrastructure.
Enrich OpenTelemetry with IBM Benefit from automatic instrumentation of code and additional automatic capabilities provided by IBM Instana, such as smart Alerts. Maximize data insights with automatic observability and AI-powered anomaly detection.
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

Resources What is OpenTelemetry?

OpenTelemetry is changing the landscape of observability. Learn what it is, how it works, what it is used for and why it is such a beneficial open-source tool.

Opentelemetry

Instana supports all OpenTelemetry signals that include traces, metrics, and logs. Learn how to enable the OpenTelemetry integration by importing data to Instana from your applications or systems.

 Observe GenAI with IBM Instana Observability

It is now possible to observe GenAI-infused IT apps and platforms such as IBM watsonx.ai, Amazon Bedrock, HuggingFace and more, all from within IBM Instana Observability.

 OpenTelemetry with IBM Instana and Terraform

We’ll use Terraform to deploy the OpenTelemetry demo application to an EKS Cluster on AWS, then show how to configure the demo application to send all of it’s traces, metrics and logs to Instana.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.
