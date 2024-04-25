For Starling Bank, keeping IT systems up and running is core to doing business. The digital-first bank, which operates entirely online and has four million customer accounts, offers access to personal, business, joint and multi-currency accounts from a single application. Any downtime is costly—in time, money and customers.

As a fast-growing organization in the highly regulated, fiercely competitive financial services industry, the bank must be able detect and resolve issues across its IT environment quickly and efficiently. To that end, in 2018, the bank sought a way to trace requests—such as credit card requests from new customers—from start to finish. If a problem occurred, the bank wanted to be able to rapidly identify the original request, trace it through the system, pinpoint the issue and fix it.

