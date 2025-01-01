Home
IT automation
Concert
Traditional remediation and automation rely on slow, manual processes, leading to inefficiencies, compliance challenges, and inter-departmental delays.
Concert Workflows addresses these challenges with a centralized low-code automation platform that is easy to use, integrates seamlessly with existing tools and adapts to any customer environment.
Uses AI to turn resilience insights into real-time, intelligent workflows for context-aware remediation.
Describe your objective, and Gen AI will rapidly generate full end-to-end workflows—streamlining development and delivering faster time to value.
Automate everything from ticket creation, Terraform script generation to complex vulnerability remediation. Concert Workflows scales to match your needs and adapts to any customer environment, including your legacy systems.
Accelerate large-scale automation projects with easy-to-use low-code capabilities and pre-built vendor library.
Concert Workflows allows enterprises to cover the full vulnerability lifecycle, from identification to resolution, enabling scalable fixes across hybrid IT environments.
Empower your observability solutions to take intelligent, automated actions with Concert Workflows. Transform passive monitoring into proactive problem-solving.
Build and productize automation services that can be used across departments, seamlessly integrating with existing tools and triggering workflows from anywhere. Concert Workflows adapts to any customer environment, with integrations to over 250 vendors and the ability to add additional vendors in 15 business days.
Design and orchestrate automation across various applications, processes and tools with an intuitive low-code interface, a vast integration library and support for APIs, SSH, HTTP and more.
Seamlessly share context and data across observability platforms and third-party sources to create a unified view of your IT environment.
Automatically enrich observability data by pulling network, middleware and application data from tools like IBM Turbonomic®, IBM Instana®, IBM SevOne® and Splunk.
Incorporate RPA tools, BPA tools, scripts and other automation assets into larger workflows, maximizing existing investments in automation.
Deploy workflows rapidly to API endpoints for real-time self-service automation, increasing agility and responsiveness.
Leverage the full capabilities of programmatic logic to handle complex workflows with error handling and logging—ideal for modern environments where simple tasks would not suffice.
Schedule live demo with one of our experts and get questions answered in real time. Book a meeting with a representative to do a deep dive on what Workflows can do for you.