 AI-powered remediation with IBM Concert workflows
Concert workflows offers cross-domain orchestration, low-code agility, and event-driven scalability
Cross-silo workflow automation

Traditional remediation and automation rely on slow, manual processes, leading to inefficiencies, compliance challenges, and inter-departmental delays.

Concert Workflows addresses these challenges with a centralized low-code automation platform that is easy to use, integrates seamlessly with existing tools and adapts to any customer environment.
Remediate with AI (in public preview)

Uses AI to turn resilience insights into real-time, intelligent workflows for context-aware remediation.
Build Workflows using natural language

Describe your objective, and Gen AI will rapidly generate full end-to-end workflows—streamlining development and delivering faster time to value.
Flexible automation  

Automate everything from ticket creation, Terraform script generation to complex vulnerability remediation. Concert Workflows scales to match your needs and adapts to any customer environment, including your legacy systems.
Automate faster with low code 

Accelerate large-scale automation projects with easy-to-use low-code capabilities and pre-built vendor library.

 

Expand your observability stack with Concert

Concert Workflows allows enterprises to cover the full vulnerability lifecycle, from identification to resolution, enabling scalable fixes across hybrid IT environments.

Empower your observability solutions to take intelligent, automated actions with Concert Workflows. Transform passive monitoring into proactive problem-solving.

Adapts to your environment

Build and productize automation services that can be used across departments, seamlessly integrating with existing tools and triggering workflows from anywhere. Concert Workflows adapts to any customer environment, with integrations to over 250 vendors and the ability to add additional vendors in 15 business days.

Leverages low-code workflow development

Design and orchestrate automation across various applications, processes and tools with an intuitive low-code interface, a vast integration library and support for APIs, SSH, HTTP and more.
