Software Composition Analysis

Minimize software supply chain risk while improving developer productivity
A huge number of applications today contain problematic code that nobody knows about. Problematic source code libraries can be difficult to identify and pose a risk to your applications. Developers and application owners often struggle to maintain applications that use multiple open source and third-party libraries, often leading to licensing risks, among others. High developer turnover amplifies risks when new developers inherit outdated libraries without knowing their issues. This can result in libraries with hidden vulnerabilities—licensing problems, back-level versions, and more—waiting to be exploited.
IBM Concert helps application teams deal with problematic source code libraries and licensing risks by providing visibility into the security and license risk of open-source and third-party libraries.
Why IBM Concert?
Concert uncovers software composition risk across your supply chain, identifies those with the biggest impact to your application, offers actionable insights and recommends a clear path to remediation.
Concert gives you clear visibility into the security and license risks of your open-source and third-party libraries. It recommends safer, more secure versions to upgrade to, helping you decide which components to keep or replace for a stronger, more secure application.
Concert proactively mitigates vulnerable open-source libraries that are in production and in your pipeline, enabling you to continuously monitor the health of your services.
Concert highlights relevant package information such as manufacturer/supplier, vulnerabilities, licenses, out-of-support/malicious packages, and proposes alternate versions and packages to effectively protect against malicious packages.