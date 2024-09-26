What is monolithic architecture?

One way to think about monolithic architecture is to visualize the term’s other meaning. When considering the design of actual buildings, we refer to monolithic architecture to describe structures that are cut into massive rock formations. An associated meaning of the core word “monolith” relates to the fact that its substance is all of one piece, making its composition completely uniform. Several co-attached buildings might be created from one formation—all of them sharing the same base of rock.

This analogy translates well to our discussion about software engineering. Within this context, a monolithic architecture fulfills business functions (i.e., creates different buildings) that vary but share a single codebase (or rock base).

For decades, monolithic architecture completely ruled software development as its traditional software model. Now, however, any relevant discussion of monolithic architecture must contemplate its great alternative—microservices—which are being used in increasing numbers.