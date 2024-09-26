What is monolithic architecture?

Monolithic architecture is a traditional software development model in which a single codebase executes multiple business functions. In a monolithic OS, the kernel directs all functionality. Monolithic architecture is often compared with microservices, which perform similar services but employ a different architecture.
One way to think about monolithic architecture is to visualize the term’s other meaning. When considering the design of actual buildings, we refer to monolithic architecture to describe structures that are cut into massive rock formations. An associated meaning of the core word “monolith” relates to the fact that its substance is all of one piece, making its composition completely uniform. Several co-attached buildings might be created from one formation—all of them sharing the same base of rock.
This analogy translates well to our discussion about software engineering. Within this context, a monolithic architecture fulfills business functions (i.e., creates different buildings) that vary but share a single codebase (or rock base).
For decades, monolithic architecture completely ruled software development as its traditional software model. Now, however, any relevant discussion of monolithic architecture must contemplate its great alternative—microservices—which are being used in increasing numbers.
In monolithic software, all the code required for an application is kept in one central location. This provides an added simplifying benefit to developers because the system is geared to only accept communications in one format. The system is not taxed with the burden of translating communications from different services. This makes development processes like DevOps easier to execute.
Monolithic applications usually contain the following components:
Examining monolithic architecture in greater detail, we can see that it affords several significant advantages:
With monolithic architecture use, we see that what appears to be a strength (its rigidity) can also be viewed as a weakness:
Microservices architecture is a cloud-native architectural style wherein one application is composed of numerous, loosely coupled smaller components or services. Microservice applications have their own technology stack (a collection of technologies that join forces to get a particular job performed).
One of the main business advantages provided by microservices is the way the system can be easily updated to reflect new parts of the application without impacting the entire application. This can translate into hefty savings of both time and labor.
A close alternative to microservices architecture is event-driven architecture (EDA), which is sometimes used in tandem with microservices. In EDA, state changes are represented as events and are scheduled within the system. EDA offers loose coupling and real-time processing, making it an attractive option.
Microservices are primed for constant growth and accept technological change. Here are the main benefits they provide:
Although microservices offer numerous advantages, their overall complexity underpins some of the problems their use creates:
The advent of microservices has turned software development into a two-horse race between upstart microservices architecture and the traditional monolithic approach to software architecture.
A quick glance at that race might suggest that microservices are the superior architecture since they were the later development. However, that assumption would prove shortsighted. There are still numerous computing situations that benefit from the simplicity of the monolithic architecture model.
Further, both software architectures have their advantages and drawbacks, and organizations would do well to take a hard look at both types and consider their projected application development needs before adopting one system or the other.
In terms of direct areas of comparison, monolithic architecture and microservices differ in numerous key respects:
Knowing when to use an architectural style is essential, as is understanding the most suitable system based on your needed uses. These are the best usages of a monolithic system:
Microservices lend themselves to many projects, including the most complex applications:
